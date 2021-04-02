"The Terminator": Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. Ready to Continue Wreaking Havoc in Year 2

The linebacker spoke to the media on Thursday about his breakout-freshman season in 2020, the origins of his "Terminator" nickname and what he is wanting to get better at as a sophomore

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. lived up his "Terminator" nickname in 2020, registering 52 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks on his way to winning the FWAA Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Year Award.

But after being given that moniker by former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Mac Jones for his defensive tenacity and ability to obliterate teammates, Anderson had a confession to make.

"I'm kind of ashamed because I've never even watched the movie 'The Terminator,'" Anderson told the media on Thursday afternoon. "But I like the name, it's a good name. I guess when I looked it up and people were telling me what the meaning of it, I said, 'OK, it can stay.'

"But it’s great. I like it.”

Now a sophomore, Anderson detailed his breakout season and what went right during the final four games of last season, where he recorded seven sacks over that stretch.

His seven sacks ranked third overall in the Southeastern Conference.

“I would most definitely say my confidence," Anderson said. "My confidence clicked for me. Me being confident in myself, knowing — I always knew my job, but I was always trying to play it safe a little bit. And I think when I just took the game for what it was and grew into myself and said, ‘OK, this is your job, now let’s play football, let’s be Will Anderson.’ My confidence grew, and I think that’s what helped me midway through the end of the season.”

Coming into Alabama, the Hampton, Ga. product was a five-star recruit and dealt with extremely high expectations to be one of the Crimson Tide's next-great pass rushers.

“I ignore it," Anderson said. "I ignore it all. I’m not that type of person. I just try to keep my head down and I think it all starts with the type of mentality you have. I really just wanted to come in here and work. Just be humble and when the opportunity arrives, just take it and go for it. I try to block all that out.”

Last year, Anderson and the rest of the Crimson Tide didn't get to experience what spring practices are like at the Capstone due to COVID-19.

However, this year has been a return to normalcy with Alabama in the middle of spring camp, which will conclude on April 17 with the 2021 Golden Flake A-Day Game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium (12 p.m, ESPN).

“It’s benefiting me a lot, actually," Anderson said. "I get slow things down this year and understand why I am doing this, what is my job and why certain things happen on defense. I’m actually learning the whole defense, just not my job but other people’s jobs too. Like where people are rolling down to and where do I have to fit in at. I’m learning the whole defense. I think this is a better and great experience for me this year.”

Where does Anderson think he can make a jump from Year 1 to Year 2 in his game?

“Just being a leader, stepping up, being more vocal," Anderson added. "I kind of lead through my actions sometimes. Being a leader is one thing I want to step up this year, talking on the defense with the other guys. And just getting better with my teammates and as a position group.”

On Friday afternoon, Alabama hits the practice field for its first scrimmage of the spring and Anderson, who is one of nine returning starters on defense, is ready to unleash on his teammates like he did all of 2020.

“We just want to accomplish what this team is going to be like this year," Anderson said. "Just going out there and competing, getting better and having fun with your brothers. I think that’s the ultimate goal, having fun with your brothers. This scrimmage, we are just going to take it one play at a time and see the little details we need to work on so we can get ready for the fall.”