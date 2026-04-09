Should A-Day Be on TV? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham discusses whether or not Alabama's spring game should be available for anyone to watch on TV.

We're not too many years removed from Alabama's A-Day spring scrimmage being broadcast on ESPN or SEC Network every year. Alabama football has some of the most passionate fans in the country that are willing to watch any time the Crimson Tide takes the field.

However, if you want to watch this year's A-Day game, the only option will to be inside Bryant-Denny Stadium at 1 p.m. for the two-hour scrimmage. The local media does have access, and BamaCentral will be providing full coverage of the action on Saban Field.

It's not just Alabama that won't be putting up their spring game for a national audience. Other schools around the country, like Auburna and Florida, aren't providing a streaming or television option either. Georgia is streaming its G-Day game on ESPN+, and Texas A&M's will be on SEC Network+.

While A-Day is free and open to all fans, not every fan lives within a reasonable radius of Tuscaloosa to check out the action. That segment of fans would appreciate a viewing option.

It makes sense why Alabama and some other schools have shyed away from broadcasting their spring games. It takes away early film opportunities for upcoming opponents and limits film opportunities for potential portal poachers. Plus, some teams have almost completely removed actual scrimmage elements from their spring games and instead just do drills and series to entertain the fans.

I think that if it is a true scrimmage, it would be beneficial to both the fans and the networks to put the spring games back on television. Different college football fanbases, especially in the SEC, will scarf down any football content they can get any time of year. And for teams going through quarterback competitions, like Alabama, it makes spring football all the more intriguing.

If there is enough interest, I'm sure spring games will end up back on television platforms, but for now, you can find coverage here on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI.

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