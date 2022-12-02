Three Alabama Soccer Players Receive All-America Honors

The firsts keep coming for Alabama women's soccer.

As coach Wes Hart and his team prepare for the first College Cup match in program history, it was announced on Friday that Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes and Felicia Knox received All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches Organization.

It is the first time a member of the Crimson Tide has received All-America honors. Parker and Reyes are members of the First Team, while Knox has received a Third Team selection.

Reyes is the reigning SEC Defender of the Year, leading the defense to 12 shutouts this season and ranks 19th nationally in goal against-average (.648). The senior defender also has eight goals scored and 17 points so far this season, and is also a member of the All-Southeast Region First Team for the second consecutive year.

Knox leads the nation with 20 total assists and is the reigning SEC Midfielder of the Year. Her .77 assist average is second-best in the nation, and Knox's 34 points are good enough for 11th in the country. The junior midfielder also received First-Team All-Southeast Region honors.

Parker is one of the best goal-scorers in the nation, tied for sixth with 17 goals, which is also a new single-season record for Alabama. The graduate forward also has 41 points (another single-season record) and is the reigning SEC Forward of the Year. Parker is also a First-Team All-Southeast Region honoree.

All three players are First-Team All-SEC honorees, and it marks the first time Alabama has had three First-Team All-Region honorees.