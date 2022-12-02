Skip to main content

Three Alabama Soccer Players Receive All-America Honors

Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes and Felicia Knox mark the first time Alabama has had three All-Americans in a season.

The firsts keep coming for Alabama women's soccer. 

As coach Wes Hart and his team prepare for the first College Cup match in program history, it was announced on Friday that Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes and Felicia Knox received All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches Organization. 

It is the first time a member of the Crimson Tide has received All-America honors. Parker and Reyes are members of the First Team, while Knox has received a Third Team selection.

Reyes is the reigning SEC Defender of the Year, leading the defense to 12 shutouts this season and ranks 19th nationally in goal against-average (.648). The senior defender also has eight goals scored and 17 points so far this season, and is also a member of the All-Southeast Region First Team for the second consecutive year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Knox leads the nation with 20 total assists and is the reigning SEC Midfielder of the Year. Her .77 assist average is second-best in the nation, and Knox's 34 points are good enough for 11th in the country. The junior midfielder also received First-Team All-Southeast Region honors.

Parker is one of the best goal-scorers in the nation, tied for sixth with 17 goals, which is also a new single-season record for Alabama. The graduate forward also has 41 points (another single-season record) and is the reigning SEC Forward of the Year. Parker is also a First-Team All-Southeast Region honoree.

All three players are First-Team All-SEC honorees, and it marks the first time Alabama has had three First-Team All-Region honorees. 

The Extra Point Looking at the CFP Expansion
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Looking at the CFP Expansion

By Joe Schatz
Tampa Berkeley Prep edge rusher Keon Keeley.
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Can Alabama Hold on the Top Ranking?

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama midfielder Macy Clem (2) celebrates in the UC Irvine goal after scoring on a corner kick at the Alabama Soccer Complex Sunday. The Crimson Tide advanced to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament with a 3-1 win.
All Things Bama

College Cup Semifinal Preview: Alabama vs UCLA

By Mason Smith
Noah Clowney vs North Carolina
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Offers Injury Updates for Alabama Basketball

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama QB Bryce Young Named Finalist for Manning Award

By Katie Windham
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, inside
All Things Bama

Georgia vs. LSU, Instead of Alabama, Isn't Drawing Same Interest as 2021

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban runs off the field before playing against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: Potential Changes on the Horizon for Alabama Football?

By Clay Miller
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
All Things Bama

State of the SEC? Pretty Good According to Greg Sankey: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh