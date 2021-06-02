Three Alabama Softball Players Earn NFCA All-American Honors

Pitcher Montana Fouts, catcher Bailey Hemphill and infielder Kaylee Tow are all honored for a second year in a row

For the second straight season, Alabama softball's Montana Fouts, Bailey Hemphill and Kaylee Tow were all announced as National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division 1 All-Americans on Wednesday afternoon.

Fouts is a unanimous first-team selection as a pitcher, while Hemphill is the first-team selection at catcher. Both of them earned second-team honors in 2019.

Tow, who was a NFCA All-American in 2018 and 2019, was selected at first-base for the third team.

In its 25-year history, the Crimson Tide softball program now has 60 All-Americans.

Alabama made its way to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and is beginning prep for its opening-round game against Arizona (6 p.m, ESPN2) in the 2021 Women's College World Series on Thursday.

NCAA DIVISION I - FIRST TEAM

Position/Name/School

P Montana Fouts University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

P Megan Faraimo University of California, Los Angeles

P Keely Rochard Virginia Tech

C Dejah Mulipola University of Arizona

1B Alysen Febrey Oklahoma State University

2B Tiare Jennings University of Oklahoma

3B Charla Echols University of Florida

SS Sami Williams Iowa State University

OF Jocelyn Alo University of Oklahoma

OF Jayda Coleman University of Oklahoma

OF Maya Brady University of California, Los Angeles

UT/P Rachel Garcia University of California, Los Angeles

DP or UT/Non-P Aaliyah Jordan University of California, Los Angeles

At-Large-C Bailey Hemphill University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

At-Large-P Mary Haff University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

At-Large-SS Braxton Burnside University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

At-Large-P Gabbie Plain University of Washington

At-Large-C Kayla Kowalik University of Kentucky

NCAA DIVISION I - SECOND TEAM

Position/Name/School

P Ashley Rogers University of Tennessee, Knoxville

P Carrie Eberle Oklahoma State University

P Kathryn Sandercock Florida State University

C Kinzie Hansen University of Oklahoma

1B Danielle Gibson University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

2B Baylee Klingler University of Washington

3B Jenna Cone George Washington University

SS Grace Lyons University of Oklahoma

OF Aliyah Andrews Louisiana State University

OF Kiki Milloy University of Tennessee, Knoxville

OF Abby Sweet University of Notre Dame

UT/P Valerie Cagle Clemson University

DP or UT/Non-P Deja Davis Duke University

At-Large-UT/P Odicci Alexander James Madison University

At-Large-SS Sis Bates University of Washington

At-Large-P Alex Storako University of Michigan

At-Large-SS Taylor Pleasants Louisiana State University

At-Large-C Maddi Hackbarth Arizona State University

NCAA DIVISION I - THIRD TEAM

Position/Name/School

P Brooke Yanez University of Oregon

P Elizabeth Hightower University of Florida

P Alyssa Denham University of Arizona

C Haley Lee Texas A&M University, College Station

1B Kaylee Tow University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

2B Hannah Adams University of Florida

3B Hannah Becerra California State University, Fullerton

SS Briana Perez University of California, Los Angeles

OF Brooke Wilmes University of Missouri, Columbia

OF Haley Cruse University of Oregon

OF Janelle Meoño University of Arizona

UT/P Paige Rauch Villanova University

DP or UT/Non-P Hayley Busby Oklahoma State University

At-Large-P Georgina Corrick University of South Florida

At-Large-2B Mackenzie Boesel University of South Carolina, Columbia

At-Large-SS Jessie Harper University of Arizona

At-Large-SS Sydney McKinney Wichita State University

At-Large-2B Janae Jefferson University of Texas at Austin