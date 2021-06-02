Three Alabama Softball Players Earn NFCA All-American Honors
For the second straight season, Alabama softball's Montana Fouts, Bailey Hemphill and Kaylee Tow were all announced as National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division 1 All-Americans on Wednesday afternoon.
Fouts is a unanimous first-team selection as a pitcher, while Hemphill is the first-team selection at catcher. Both of them earned second-team honors in 2019.
Tow, who was a NFCA All-American in 2018 and 2019, was selected at first-base for the third team.
In its 25-year history, the Crimson Tide softball program now has 60 All-Americans.
Alabama made its way to Oklahoma City on Tuesday and is beginning prep for its opening-round game against Arizona (6 p.m, ESPN2) in the 2021 Women's College World Series on Thursday.
NCAA DIVISION I - FIRST TEAM
Position/Name/School
P Montana Fouts University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
P Megan Faraimo University of California, Los Angeles
P Keely Rochard Virginia Tech
C Dejah Mulipola University of Arizona
1B Alysen Febrey Oklahoma State University
2B Tiare Jennings University of Oklahoma
3B Charla Echols University of Florida
SS Sami Williams Iowa State University
OF Jocelyn Alo University of Oklahoma
OF Jayda Coleman University of Oklahoma
OF Maya Brady University of California, Los Angeles
UT/P Rachel Garcia University of California, Los Angeles
DP or UT/Non-P Aaliyah Jordan University of California, Los Angeles
At-Large-C Bailey Hemphill University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
At-Large-P Mary Haff University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
At-Large-SS Braxton Burnside University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
At-Large-P Gabbie Plain University of Washington
At-Large-C Kayla Kowalik University of Kentucky
NCAA DIVISION I - SECOND TEAM
Position/Name/School
P Ashley Rogers University of Tennessee, Knoxville
P Carrie Eberle Oklahoma State University
P Kathryn Sandercock Florida State University
C Kinzie Hansen University of Oklahoma
1B Danielle Gibson University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
2B Baylee Klingler University of Washington
3B Jenna Cone George Washington University
SS Grace Lyons University of Oklahoma
OF Aliyah Andrews Louisiana State University
OF Kiki Milloy University of Tennessee, Knoxville
OF Abby Sweet University of Notre Dame
UT/P Valerie Cagle Clemson University
DP or UT/Non-P Deja Davis Duke University
At-Large-UT/P Odicci Alexander James Madison University
At-Large-SS Sis Bates University of Washington
At-Large-P Alex Storako University of Michigan
At-Large-SS Taylor Pleasants Louisiana State University
At-Large-C Maddi Hackbarth Arizona State University
NCAA DIVISION I - THIRD TEAM
Position/Name/School
P Brooke Yanez University of Oregon
P Elizabeth Hightower University of Florida
P Alyssa Denham University of Arizona
C Haley Lee Texas A&M University, College Station
1B Kaylee Tow University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
2B Hannah Adams University of Florida
3B Hannah Becerra California State University, Fullerton
SS Briana Perez University of California, Los Angeles
OF Brooke Wilmes University of Missouri, Columbia
OF Haley Cruse University of Oregon
OF Janelle Meoño University of Arizona
UT/P Paige Rauch Villanova University
DP or UT/Non-P Hayley Busby Oklahoma State University
At-Large-P Georgina Corrick University of South Florida
At-Large-2B Mackenzie Boesel University of South Carolina, Columbia
At-Large-SS Jessie Harper University of Arizona
At-Large-SS Sydney McKinney Wichita State University
At-Large-2B Janae Jefferson University of Texas at Austin