Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Taylor Made

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

One size does not fit all ... 

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Taylor Made

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Taylor Made
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Taylor Made

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 15, 2021

Jahvon Quinerly vs Tennessee
All Things Bama

Alabama NIL Tracker: Jahvon Quinerly Joins Cameo

Some of Alabama's national individual awards on display
All Things Bama

2021 Crimson Tide Awards Watch List Tracker

John Metchie III at Arkansas
All Things Bama

John Metchie and Phidarian Mathis to Represent Alabama Football at 2021 SEC Media Days

Alabama celebrates winning the 2009 SEC Championship Game
All Things Bama

Talk of the Tide: Will Alabama Football Repeat as SEC Champions in 2021?

D.J. Dale against New Mexico State
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Defensive Tackle D.J. Dale

Nick Saban silhouette
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Named to 2021 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award Watch List