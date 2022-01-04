Trending with the Tide: The Ups ands Downs from Alabama's Cotton Bowl Win

Welcome to Trending with the Tide where we give a stock report of Alabama athletics over the past week. Today, we’ll take a look at the Crimson Tide football team following its 27-6 victory over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Stock rising

Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson’s stock is red-hot after running rampant against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl where he earned offensive MVP honors, gashing the Bearcats for a career-high 204 yards on 26 carries.

After waiting his turn behind a loaded backfield the past four years, the fifth-year senior has been a dependable option for the Tide this season, eclipsing the century mark five times while posting 70 or more yards on 10 occasions. However, last week was perhaps the first time we saw the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native take over a game in a similar fashion to the star backs who preceded him.

Buy or sell: The time to buy in for Robinson was last week as he’ll likely have a tougher time against a Georgia defense that ranks No. 4 nationally, allowing just 82.36 yards per game on the ground. During last month’s SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs held the Alabama back to 55 yards on 16 carries.

It’s worth noting that in that matchup Robinson was dealing with a lower-body injury he suffered the week before against Auburn. Now closer to full health, the bruising back should be able to put up more of a fight against Georgia’s loaded front seven. Still, don’t be surprised if he’s unable to match last week’s production. (SELL)

Khyree Jackson

Heading into last week’s Cotton Bowl, Jackson had appeared in just 27 defensive snaps for Alabama. The JUCO transfer nearly doubled that against Cincinnati, taking the field for 47 defensive snaps while filling in for an injured Jalyn Armour-Davis. Jackson answered the call by recording three tackles and a pass breakup while not allowing a reception on either of the two balls thrown his way.

“Since Khyree has got here, he's been very hardworking,” Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said Monday. “He took it day-by-day. I'm so proud of Khyree for stepping up in the big game as he did. He did a tremendous, excellent job. I'm proud of him.”

Buy or sell: Armour-Davis has been dealing with a lingering hip injury that caused him to miss both the Iron Bowl and SEC Championship Game. If the redshirt junior is unable to go by Monday, Jackson might be in line for his first career start at Alabama.

Jackson (6 foot 3, 197 pounds) could be the perfect answer to Georgia receiver George Pickens (6 foot 3, 200 pounds), who returned from an ACL injury in late November. Pickens had two receptions for 41 yards in last month’s meeting against the Tide. (BUY).

Brian Branch

Branch is quietly becoming one of Alabama’s biggest defensive weapons. During last week’s Cotton Bowl, the defensive back led the team with eight tackles and two pass breakups while sharing a sack with Anderson.

Branch leads Alabama with nine pass breakups this season, more than twice as many as any other Tide defender. He also leads the team with a 91.9 tackling grade from Pro Football Focus.

Buy or sell: In most circumstances, Branch would be a definite “buy” here. However, this week the sophomore defensive back will draw the unenviable task of covering Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who recorded a career-high 10 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown against Alabama during last month’s SEC Championship Game.

Branch was targeted five times against Bowers during last month’s game, allowing three receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown while recording a pass deflection. While those numbers aren’t too bad, it’s not wise to bet on anyone going up against Georgia’s star tight end at the moment. (SELL)

Stock falling

Bryce Young

It's hard to put Young on this list considering he did throw for all three of Alabama’s touchdowns during the Cotton Bowl. However, the Heisman winner recorded a season-low 181 passing yards and threw an interception while completing 17 of 28 passes.

To Young’s credit, he was up against a Cincinnati secondary that featured two All-American defensive backs in Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant. The sophomore quarterback also got better as the game went along.

Buy or sell: I’m definitely buying Young’s ability to bounce back, even against a Georgia defense that ranks No. 5 in the nation, allowing just 176.2 yards per game through the air.

During last month’s meeting against the Bulldogs, the sophomore quarterback cemented his Heisman campaign, completing 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. Alabama will need a similar performance from Young next week if it wants to take home the title. I wouldn’t bet against the Heisman winner to deliver. (BUY)

Jahleel Billingsley

Billingsley has been a curious case for Alabama’s offense all year. The junior tight end was projected to be one of the Tide’s breakout players heading into the season. He’s given glimpses of that potential at times, recording 105 yards and a touchdown on five receptions against Southern Miss before tallying four catches for 44 yards against Ole Miss. However, more often than not, he’s gone missing. That was again the case during the Cotton Bowl as Billingsley recorded just one reception for 12 yards on two targets.

Buy or sell: At this point, it’s hard to buy into Billingsley providing much production during the national championship game. The junior has recorded two or fewer receptions in each of his last seven games, finding the end zone just once over that span.

He did have two receptions for 27 yards during last month’s game against Georgia. He could also take on more of a role now that starting receiver John Metchie III is out with an ACL injury. Although, at this point, I need to see it to believe it. (SELL)