Trey Mullinax Wins 2022 Barbasol Championship

The win puts Mullinax in the final spot of next week's Open Championship.

Former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax recorded his first PGA title on Sunday afternoon, birdying on the 18th hole to finish 25-under par and win the Barbasol Championship.

Mullinax posted back-to-back 7-under par 65s in Rounds 1 and 2 on the first two days of the tournament. On Saturday in Round 3 of play, he posted a 5-under par 67.

On Sunday, Mullinax headed into the final round with a three-day total of 19-under par 297 — good enough for him to best then-tournament leader and teammate Kevin Streelman by one stroke for the title.

Mullinax entered the day in third place, but his 6-under par 66 on the final day of play boosted him into first on the final hole.

With the win, Mullinax takes home $666,000 in prize winnings and earned the final spot in next week's Open Championship. He entered the week at 140th in FedEx Cup points, and was likely of either making conditional status in 2023 or going through KFT playoff for full status. With the win, he's now exempt through the 2023-24 season.

Here's the top-10 finishers of the 2022 Barbasol Championship:

2022 Barbasol Championship Top-10 Final Leaderboard

(Final ranking, country, name, four-round stroke total)

1. USA - Trey Mullinax - 263

2. USA - Kevin Streelman - 264

3. USA - Mark Hubbard - 266

4. DEU - Hurly Long - 267

5. USA - Vince Whaley - 268

6. CAN - Adam Svensson - 269

7. USA - Michael Kim - 270

T8. USA - Sean O'Hair - 271

T8. DNK - Marcus Helligkilde - 271

T8. PRT - Ricardo Gouveia - 271

T8. DEU - Matthias Schmid - 271

T8. USA - Justin Lower - 271