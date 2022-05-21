Tuscaloosa Regional Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. Stanford

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium for the Crimson Tide's second game of the NCAA Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After opening the Tuscaloosa Regional with a 3-0 victory over Chattanooga on Friday, Alabama will look to remain in the winner’s bracket as it takes on Stanford. The Cardinal won its opening game with a 3-1 victory over Murray State on Friday.

Alabama holds an NCAA record with 44 consecutive wins in regional play. The Crimson Tide now stands two wins away from advancing to its 17th straight NCAA super regional.

First pitch between Alabama and Stanford is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Follow below for updates from the game.

(latest updates at the top)

Top 1

Stanford leads off the game with a triple to right from Taylor Gindlesperger.

Alabama catches Gindlesperger in a rundown between third and home on a ground ball to third but she gets out of it to score the game's first run. 1-0.

Stanford has runners on first and second with no outs following a bunt single from Kaitlyn Lim.

A hit by pitch loads the bases for Stanford with no outs.

Jaala Torrence and Alex Salter are warming up in Alabama's bullpen.

Montana Fouts walks in a run to make it 2-0. Stanford still has the bases loaded with no outs.

A sacrifice fly extends Stanford's lead to 3-0, but Alabama finally has an out.

Alabama starting lineup