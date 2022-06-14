UAB RHP Aidan Moza to Transfer to Alabama

Moza is the second player to announce his intentions to transfer to the Crimson Tide this offseason.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One day following Alabama baseball's first transfer pickup of the offseason, head coach Brad Bohannon and staff already have their second commitment.

Rising sophomore pitcher Aidan Moza will be leaving the UAB Blazers and will be making his way to Tuscaloosa next season, per a tweet that he sent out on Tuesday afternoon.

"After much consideration and communication with my family, I am excited to announce I will be continuing my education at [Alabama]," Moza's tweet reads. "RTR!"

On the mound for UAB in 2022, Moza finished with a record of 2-2. In 34.2 innings pitched, he struck out 30 batters while walking just 14. He also gave up 25 runs off 40 hits.

Moza also recorded three saves on the season.

Notably, Moza saw time on the mound in both of UAB's games against Alabama this season. In the Blazers' first matchup with the Crimson Tide back on March 23, Moza pitched one inning, giving up no hits and retired the side in order. On April 19 in Tuscaloosa, Moza pitched 2.2 innings, allowing no runs off of one hit and was named the game's winning pitcher.

Moza is the second transfer portal pickup for Alabama baseball this offseason. On Monday, Tennessee Tech catcher Ed Johnson announced his plans to join the Crimson Tide. The news came just hours after Crimson Tide third baseman Zane Denton was announced to have entered the transfer portal.

Along with Denton, Alabama has four more players remaining in the transfer portal. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jacob Eddington was the first player to enter the portal back on May 18, followed by infielder Jimmy Thies on May 23. Junior outfielder Owen Diodati remains in the portal along with junior infielder Davis Heller.

Gallery: Alabama Baseball Transfer Additions