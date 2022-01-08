Nick Saban, Alabama Football Arrives in Indianapolis for CFP National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Alabama football touched down at Indianapolis International Airport on Friday evening, landing at 6:30 p.m. ET (local time). The Crimson Tide arrived in Indianapolis three days ahead of its matchup with the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Head coach Nick Saban, players, coaches and staff were all loaded up onto buses directly on the tarmac before being taken straight to their hotel. Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne also traveled with the team.

While temperatures hovered in the mid-40s Fahrenheit in Tuscaloosa, current temperatures in Indianapolis are in the high teens, with a wind chill making it feel roughly 5 degrees.

Check out the video above to see Alabama football arrive in Indianapolis. This story will also be updated with video of both Alabama and Georgia arriving. The Bulldogs arrived at approximately 8 p.m. ET.

Here are some video clips of Alabama arriving, courtesy of Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News and Sidelines Sports Network:

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Crimson Tide vs the Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP National Championship:

How to Watch CFP National Title Game

Who: No. 1 Alabama vs No. 3 Georgia, College Football Playoff National Championship Game

When: 7 p.m. CT, Monday, Jan. 10

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: ESPN or Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial)

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -2.5

Series: The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs have met a total of 71 times, with Alabama holding a 42-25-4 advantage in the series. The Crimson Tide currently has a seven-game winning streak over the Bulldogs dating back to 2008. Kirby Smart has faced Alabama four times as the head coach, and does not have any wins.

Most recently, the two teams met on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship game with Alabama coming away with the 41-24 victory. In that game, Georgia was undefeated and No. 1 with the Crimson Tide coming away with the upset win. Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns, locking up the Hesiman that day. It was the same final score of the 2020 regular season matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium

Last time out: Alabama handled business against No. 4 Cincinnati in the CFP Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Behind a 204-yard rushing performance from Brian Robinson Jr. and stifling defensive pressure, the Crimson Tide beat the Bearcats 27-6 to grab a spot in the national championship for the second year in a row.

Down in Miami in the other semifinal, Georgia had complete control over No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Stetson Bennett III had over 300 passing yards, and the Georgia defense forced three turnovers in the 34-11 win over the Wolverines to secure the rematch with Alabama.

This story will be updated with video from Alabama and Georgia's arrival.