Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Watch: Nate Oats Hits His First Hole-in-One

The Alabama basketball coach participated in the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday and the Mal Moore Memorial on Friday
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Nate Oats has been enjoying the offseason.

On Wednesday, the Alabama basketball coach participated in the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am in Birmingham, where his unique golf swing made the rounds on social media. 

However, on Friday, Oats hit his first-ever hole-in-one during the Mal Moore Memorial. Check out his reaction, which was shared on Twitter:

"Need to play with this crew more often," Oats shared on social media.

On The Roundtable on JOX 94.5 this week, Oats revealed that he has only been playing golf since he moved to Alabama back in March of 2019. Earlier this offseason, he joined Iona coach Rick Pitino for a round at the historic Winged Foot Golf Club.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Gaels, 68-55, in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament back on March 20 in route to the program's first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004.

Nate Oats meet with Alabama reporters for the first time
All Things Bama

Watch: Nate Oats Hits His First Hole-in-One

Nick Saban with mask
All Things Bama

Alabama's Nick Saban Tapes PSA Regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations

January 11, 2021, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: What Steve Sarkisian Brought to Texas From Alabama

benedetta
All Things Bama

Alabama Golf's Benedetta Moresco Named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year

Bryce Young, Alabama practice, October 14, 2020
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: How Big of an Advantage is "The Advantage"?

Chase Lee
All Things Bama

'The Viper': The Unconventional Journey of Alabama Baseball's Chase Lee

Crimson Tikes: Soft Gum
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Soft Gum

Wide receiver Robert Foster
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 7, 2021