Watch: Nate Oats Hits His First Hole-in-One

Nate Oats has been enjoying the offseason.

On Wednesday, the Alabama basketball coach participated in the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am in Birmingham, where his unique golf swing made the rounds on social media.

However, on Friday, Oats hit his first-ever hole-in-one during the Mal Moore Memorial. Check out his reaction, which was shared on Twitter:

"Need to play with this crew more often," Oats shared on social media.

On The Roundtable on JOX 94.5 this week, Oats revealed that he has only been playing golf since he moved to Alabama back in March of 2019. Earlier this offseason, he joined Iona coach Rick Pitino for a round at the historic Winged Foot Golf Club.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Gaels, 68-55, in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament back on March 20 in route to the program's first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004.