What Pete Golding Learned from DUI Arrest

The Alabama defensive coordinator spoke out about his offseason incident.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Back in February, Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested in the early hours of the morning for driving under the influence

Golding spoke to the media Sunday for the first time since that incident and shared how he's grown from that experience. 

"Anytime you're in a leadership role in anything you do, you've got a responsibility," Golding said. "Every day we talk to our kids about making good decisions, that there are consequences for making bad decisions. And I made a very poor decision that affected a lot of other people than just myself. And it was selfish. And it opened up a lot of emotions for a lot of people, because people can be affected by making that decision. 

"And I was wrong, and I've got to suffer the consequences for it. And I've done a lot of things in my life, obviously, to adjust what I do to become a better person for it, as a father, a husband and a coach."

Golding is entering his fifth season as the defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa, now becoming the second-longest tenured defensive coordinator under Saban behind Kirby Smart. 

Saban has often praised Golding for his ability to develop relationships with the players. So it was important for Golding to meet with the team right after the incident to earn their trust back.

"When I told the team, I met with them that next day, I said 'Look, man, I can tell you anything I want, but I've got to show you,'" Golding said. "To provide that leadership and get the trust back from the team, that I've made a mistake, I've learned from it, and move on."

Leadership was a big theme of Golding's time with the media on Sunday as he heads up an Alabama defense that brings back multiple starters at each level. 

Golding was asked if this was best group of personnel that he's had on defense in his five years at Alabama. Like Saban, he doesn't like to compare players or past teams, but acknowledged how special this group can be. 

"We're fortunate to have some good players," Golding said. "They've still got to prepare the right way, practice their butt off, so we can get it on Saturday. But we've had great players here in the past, so it's buying in, doing the right thing, competing every day, pulling people with you, and let's see what happens."

