Where Alabama Players are Projected to Land after Declaring for the NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL Draft decisions has passed, and we now know which Alabama players are moving on to the next level. Over the last week, the Crimson Tide saw six underclassmen — offensive lineman Evan Neal, linebacker Christian Harris, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and wide receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden — declare for the draft. Alabama also has several notable seniors moving on, including running back Brian Robinson Jr., offensive lineman Chris Owens, defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, outside linebacker Christopher Allen and cornerback Josh Jobe.

Alabama saw 10 players selected in last year’s draft, including a record-tying six first-round selections. Five of those — Jaylen Waddle (No. 6 overall, Miami Dolphins), Patrick Surtain II (No. 9 overall, Denver Broncos), DeVonta Smith (No. 10 overall, Philadelphia Eagles), Mac Jones (No. 15 overall, New England Patriots) and Alex Leatherwood (No. 17 overall, Las Vegas Raiders) — came within the top 20 picks, while Najee Harris landed No. 24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Alabama isn’t poised for the same Day 1 production this year. However, the Crimson Tide should still see several of its players come off the board.

This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30. Here’s an early roundup of mock drafts to get a feel of when Alabama players are projected to fall.

Who we used: CBS Sports (Ryan Wilson, Jan. 17), NFL Draft Bible (Zach Patraw, Jan. 17), Pro Football Focus (Austin Gayle, Jan. 17), Pro Football Network 3-round (James Fragoza, Jan. 14), Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer, Jan. 17), Tankathon 3-round (staff, Jan. 17).