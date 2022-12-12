Skip to main content

Will Anderson Adds Lott Trophy To Long List Of Awards

Anderson becomes the second Alabama player to win the award.
Linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been receiving awards left and right over the last week, and late Sunday night, another award was added to the list.

Anderson was named the winner of the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced on Sunday evening. The junior was joined by Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC) to make up the list of finalists for this year’s award.

Anderson becomes the second Lott winner in program history, joining DeMeco Ryans, who was selected as the award’s 2005 honoree.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, which has been presented each of the last 18 years, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. The acronym IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

In addition to the Lott Trophy, Anderson has also won the Bednarik Award, SEC Defensive Player of the Year and Rotary Lombardi Award, along with multiple First Team All-American honors. 

While the accomplishments on the field are impressive, Anderson has performed well off the field as he walked across the staged and received his bachelor's degree in Communications, which he completed in three years.

He wasn't the only football player to walk across the stage. Bryce Young, Henry To'oTo'o, Jordan Battle, DJ Dale and more received their degrees on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Anderson still has not made a decision on whether to play in the team's final game against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, as it is all but certain he will enter the NFL Draft as one of the top prospects. That said, it isn't far-fetched to say he's one of the most decorated players in recent Alabama football history.

