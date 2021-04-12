Denton batted .428 in last weekend's series sweep of Texas A&M and drove in five RBIs for the Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball sophomore third baseman Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of April 5-11, 2021.

Denton batted a solid 6-of-14 (.428) over last weekend's road series at Texas A&M and drove in five RBIs for the Crimson Tide. After batting 0-for-4 in the first game of the series on Friday, Denton then turned around and went 3-for-5 in both of Alabama's final two games against the Aggies, helping give Alabama its first SEC road series sweep since May of 2017 at Auburn.

Alabama Athletics

All six of Denton's hits were singles, and while he struck out twice in the first game of the series, he was not struck out once in the Crimson Tide's final two games in College Station.

Also considered:

1. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)

Picked up two wins for Alabama at No. 8 Arkansas, improving her season record to 13-2

Totaled 12 strikeouts in seven innings in her first win, then 11 strikeouts in another complete game for her second

2. Tyler Ras (junior pitcher, baseball)

Pitched a career-high seven-and-one-third innings against Texas A&M and picked up his fifth win of the season to improve to 5-1 overall

Allowed three runs off of eight hits, walked one and struck out four in the Crimson Tide's 5-3 win over the Aggies

3. Owen Diodati (sophomore outfielder, baseball)

Hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh on Sunday which proved to ultimately be the game-winning play, clinching the series sweep for the Crimson Tide

Overall, Diodati batted 5-for-11 and drove in four RBIs for Alabama in the series.

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati

Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl

March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly

March 8-14: Herb Jones

March 15-21: Luisa Blanco

March 22-28: John Petty Jr.

March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette

April 5-11: Zane Denton

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford