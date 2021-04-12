Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball sophomore third baseman Zane Denton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of April 5-11, 2021.
Denton batted a solid 6-of-14 (.428) over last weekend's road series at Texas A&M and drove in five RBIs for the Crimson Tide. After batting 0-for-4 in the first game of the series on Friday, Denton then turned around and went 3-for-5 in both of Alabama's final two games against the Aggies, helping give Alabama its first SEC road series sweep since May of 2017 at Auburn.
All six of Denton's hits were singles, and while he struck out twice in the first game of the series, he was not struck out once in the Crimson Tide's final two games in College Station.
Also considered:
1. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)
- Picked up two wins for Alabama at No. 8 Arkansas, improving her season record to 13-2
- Totaled 12 strikeouts in seven innings in her first win, then 11 strikeouts in another complete game for her second
2. Tyler Ras (junior pitcher, baseball)
- Pitched a career-high seven-and-one-third innings against Texas A&M and picked up his fifth win of the season to improve to 5-1 overall
- Allowed three runs off of eight hits, walked one and struck out four in the Crimson Tide's 5-3 win over the Aggies
3. Owen Diodati (sophomore outfielder, baseball)
- Hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh on Sunday which proved to ultimately be the game-winning play, clinching the series sweep for the Crimson Tide
- Overall, Diodati batted 5-for-11 and drove in four RBIs for Alabama in the series.
Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:
Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.
Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones
Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith
Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo
Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford
Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford
Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker
Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati
Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl
March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly
March 8-14: Herb Jones
March 15-21: Luisa Blanco
March 22-28: John Petty Jr.
March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette
April 5-11: Zane Denton
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:
Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly
Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle
Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones
Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris
Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith
Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle
Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox
Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy
Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith
Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland
Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith
Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.
Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris
Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford