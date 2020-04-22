2020 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers

Will the drought end in either Philadelphia or Denver?

It's been a long time since either NFL franchise has selected a player from Alabama, regardless of position. But both were wide receivers.

In 2004, the Broncos took Triandos Luke in the sixth round, and in 2002 the Eagles landed Freddie Milons in the fifth round.

Ironically, both teams need wide receiver help, and both are thought to be interested in Crimson Tide standouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III in the first round.

This year's wide receiver class is possibly the deepest one we've ever seen in an NFL draft. SI's NFL Draft and Fantasy writer Kevin Hanson breaks down what fans can expect from the talented group .

In his final Big Board rankings, Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated had both Alabama receivers ranked in the top 12 players available in the 2020 NFL Draft. Along with CeeDee Lamb at Oklahoma, they're considered the top tier in the position group.

He had Jeudy at No. 8: "A polished route-runner that plays fast, Jeudy excels after the catch with his stop-start ability and elusiveness. Jeudy has impressive body control and natural hands, but he has had some concentration drops. He’s a high-floor receiver that should emerge as his future team's No. 1 receiver early in his career."

Ruggs is right behind him at No. 12: "Given his rare acceleration and run-after-catch ability, Ruggs has the ability to take the top off of the defense and is a threat to take any slant to the house. While speed is his most deadly weapon, he has improved as a route-runner and adjusts well to the football."

Only four times in Alabama history have two Crimson Tide wide receivers been drafted in the same year, and chances are you've heard of at least one of them.

The most recent was 2014, when Amari Cooper went in the first round, and Kevin Norwood was a fourth-round selection.

Although Jeudy primarily played out of the slot, it might make the transition easier into the NFL.

"The slot guys tend to transition pretty quick," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. "I think you'll see some of these, like Devin Duvernay from Texas, will transition very quickly — KJ Hill from Ohio State.

"The outside guys with the route tree and pacing routes and being able to be precise with your routes and the timing with the quarterback — coming out of college, that is the tough part. The tough part is for the outside guys, not the inside slot guys."

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Wide Receivers Selected in Draft

(Since 1967 unless otherwise noted)

Year, Round, Pick, Overall, Player, Team, Position

2018 1 26 26 Calvin Ridley, Falcons

2017 3 15 79 ArDarius Stewart, Jets

2014 1 4 4 Amari Cooper, Raiders

2014 4 23 123 Kevin Norwood, Seahawks

2011 1 6 6 Julio Jones, Falcons

2004 6 6 171 Triandos Luke, Broncos

2002 5 14 149 Jason McAddley, Cardinals

2002 5 27 162 Freddie Milons, Eagles

1996 6 37 204 Toderick Malone, Saints

1994 2 6 35 Kevin Lee, Patriots

1994 2 11 40 David Palmer, Vikings

1987 6 16 156 Greg Richardson, Vikings

1984-S 1 9 9 Joey Jones, Falcons

1984 7 6 174 Jesse Bendross, Chargers

1981 10 5 253 James Mallard, Cardinals

1976 12 22 341 Joe Dale Harris, Bengals

1974 3 2 54 Wayne Wheeler, Bears

1972 11 6 266 David Bailey, Packers

1968 1 20 20 Dennis Homan, Cowboys

1966 7 15 110 Ray Perkins, Colts

1966 15 1 216 Tom Tolleson, Falcons

1964 5 13 69 Steve Wright, Packers

