2020 NFL Draft Position Previews: Defensive Linemen
Christopher Walsh
At 6 foot 6, 311 pounds and with long arms, he's an elite combination of height, weight and length.
Yet former Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis isn't drawing first-round praise for the 2020 NFL Draft. Many are hailing him as a second- or third-round prospect even though he plays a position every team in the league covets more talent.
SI's NFL Draft and Fantasy writer Kevin Hanson breaks down what fans can expect from the interior defensive lineman position in the 2020 NFL Draft. With two standouts projected to go in the first round of the draft — Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw — there may not be a third selection at the position until midway through the second round.
Hanson has Davis listed at No. 94 in his final Big Board rankings, which should translate to a third-round selection. Pro Football Focus had him at a comparable spot, No. 91.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote: "Rugged and powerful with elite physical traits, Davis has the ability to impose his will on opponents and dominate at the point of attack. He plays long and strong with rare leverage for a taller player and holds positioning against double teams for linebackers to flow freely. He was all over the backfield in 2017, but hasn't made nearly as many plays — against the run or pass — since then. Despite possessing unique traits and the potential to dominate, his upside could be a moving target based upon maturity level and continued growth as a rusher. He should be a first-round pick who can come in and start right away for an odd or even front defense."
Alabama has had a defensive lineman selected in every draft since 2019 minus one, 2015. It's a big reason why Sports Illustrated recently named it the modern Defensive Line U.
Alabama Defensive Linemen Selected in NFL Draft
(Since 1967)
Year, Round, Pick, Overall, Player, Team, Position
2019 1 3 3 Quinnen Williams, Jets DT
2019 6 19 192 Isaiah Buggs, Steelers DT
2018 1 13 13 Da'Ron Payne, Redskins DT
2018 4 14 114 Da'Shawn Hand, Lions DE
2018 7 28 246 Joshua Frazier, Steelers DT
2017 1 17 17 Jonathan Allen, Redskins DE
2017 2 23 55 Dalvin Tomlinson, Giants DT
2016 2 15 46 A'Shawn Robinson, Lions DT
2016 2 18 49 Jarran Reed, Seahawks DT
2014 5 20 160 Ed Stinson, Cardinals DE
2014 6 1 177 Jeoffrey Pagan, Texans DE
2013 5 4 137 Jesse Williams, Seahawks DT
2013 5 24 157 Quinton Dial, 49ers DE
2012 5 1 136 Josh Chapman, Colts DT
20111 3 3 Marcell Dareus, Bills DT
2010 2 25 57 Terrence Cody, Ravens DT
2006 5 27 159 Mark Anderson, Bears DE
2005 6 4 178 Anthony Bryant, Buccaneers DT
2004 2 25 57 Antwan Odom, Titans DE
2003 4 12 109 Jarret Johnson, Ravens DT
2003 5 6 141 Kenny King, Cardinals DT
2003 5 10 145 Kindal Moorehead, Panthers DE
2001 3 19 81 Kenny Smith, Saints DT
2000 2 11 42 Cornelius Griffin, Giants DT
1998 4 8 100 Michael Myers, Cowboys DT
1996 3 23 84 Shannon Brown, Falcons DT
1996 4 12 107 Kendrick Burton, Oilers DE
1995 4 10 108 Dameian Jeffries, Saints DE
1994 2 31 60 Jeremy Nunley, Oilers DE
1993 1 5 5 John Copeland, Bengals DE
1993 1 6 6 Eric Curry, Buccaneers DE
1992 8 22 218 Robert Stewart, Saints DT
1991 2 9 36 George Thornton, Chargers DT
1991 10 26 276 Byron Holdbrooks, 49ers DT
1990 10 22 270 Thomas Rayam, Redskins DT
1987 7 1 169 Curt Jarvis, Buccaneers DT
1986 1 4 4 Jon Hand, Colts DE
1986 2 12 39 Larry Roberts, 49ers DE
1986 6 25 163 Brent Sowell, Dolphins DT
1985 1 25 25 Emanuel King, Bengals DE
1983 1 16 16 Mike Pitts, Falcons DE
1982 9 23 246 Warren Lyles, Chargers DT
1981 5 6 117 Byron Braggs, Packers DT
1979 1 14 14 Marty Lyons, Jets DE
1978 11 6 284 Terry Jones, Packers DT
1977 2 12 40 Bob Baumhower, Dolphins DT
1977 3 1 57 Charles Hannah, Buccaneers DE
1976 10 25 290 Leroy Cook, Cowboys DE
1974 6 8 138 Mike Raines, 49ers DT
1967 4 2 82 Louis Thompson, Giants DT
This is the fourth story in a position preview series on the 2020 NFL Draft.
