2020 NFL Draft Position Previews: Defensive Linemen

At 6 foot 6, 311 pounds and with long arms, he's an elite combination of height, weight and length.

Yet former Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis isn't drawing first-round praise for the 2020 NFL Draft. Many are hailing him as a second- or third-round prospect even though he plays a position every team in the league covets more talent.

SI's NFL Draft and Fantasy writer Kevin Hanson breaks down what fans can expect from the interior defensive lineman position in the 2020 NFL Draft. With two standouts projected to go in the first round of the draft — Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw — there may not be a third selection at the position until midway through the second round.

Hanson has Davis listed at No. 94 in his final Big Board rankings, which should translate to a third-round selection. Pro Football Focus had him at a comparable spot, No. 91.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote: "Rugged and powerful with elite physical traits, Davis has the ability to impose his will on opponents and dominate at the point of attack. He plays long and strong with rare leverage for a taller player and holds positioning against double teams for linebackers to flow freely. He was all over the backfield in 2017, but hasn't made nearly as many plays — against the run or pass — since then. Despite possessing unique traits and the potential to dominate, his upside could be a moving target based upon maturity level and continued growth as a rusher. He should be a first-round pick who can come in and start right away for an odd or even front defense."

Alabama has had a defensive lineman selected in every draft since 2019 minus one, 2015. It's a big reason why Sports Illustrated recently named it the modern Defensive Line U.

Alabama Defensive Linemen Selected in NFL Draft

(Since 1967)

Year, Round, Pick, Overall, Player, Team, Position

2019 1 3 3 Quinnen Williams, Jets DT

2019 6 19 192 Isaiah Buggs, Steelers DT

2018 1 13 13 Da'Ron Payne, Redskins DT

2018 4 14 114 Da'Shawn Hand, Lions DE

2018 7 28 246 Joshua Frazier, Steelers DT

2017 1 17 17 Jonathan Allen, Redskins DE

2017 2 23 55 Dalvin Tomlinson, Giants DT

2016 2 15 46 A'Shawn Robinson, Lions DT

2016 2 18 49 Jarran Reed, Seahawks DT

2014 5 20 160 Ed Stinson, Cardinals DE

2014 6 1 177 Jeoffrey Pagan, Texans DE

2013 5 4 137 Jesse Williams, Seahawks DT

2013 5 24 157 Quinton Dial, 49ers DE

2012 5 1 136 Josh Chapman, Colts DT

20111 3 3 Marcell Dareus, Bills DT

2010 2 25 57 Terrence Cody, Ravens DT

2006 5 27 159 Mark Anderson, Bears DE

2005 6 4 178 Anthony Bryant, Buccaneers DT

2004 2 25 57 Antwan Odom, Titans DE

2003 4 12 109 Jarret Johnson, Ravens DT

2003 5 6 141 Kenny King, Cardinals DT

2003 5 10 145 Kindal Moorehead, Panthers DE

2001 3 19 81 Kenny Smith, Saints DT

2000 2 11 42 Cornelius Griffin, Giants DT

1998 4 8 100 Michael Myers, Cowboys DT

1996 3 23 84 Shannon Brown, Falcons DT

1996 4 12 107 Kendrick Burton, Oilers DE

1995 4 10 108 Dameian Jeffries, Saints DE

1994 2 31 60 Jeremy Nunley, Oilers DE

1993 1 5 5 John Copeland, Bengals DE

1993 1 6 6 Eric Curry, Buccaneers DE

1992 8 22 218 Robert Stewart, Saints DT

1991 2 9 36 George Thornton, Chargers DT

1991 10 26 276 Byron Holdbrooks, 49ers DT

1990 10 22 270 Thomas Rayam, Redskins DT

1987 7 1 169 Curt Jarvis, Buccaneers DT

1986 1 4 4 Jon Hand, Colts DE

1986 2 12 39 Larry Roberts, 49ers DE

1986 6 25 163 Brent Sowell, Dolphins DT

1985 1 25 25 Emanuel King, Bengals DE

1983 1 16 16 Mike Pitts, Falcons DE

1982 9 23 246 Warren Lyles, Chargers DT

1981 5 6 117 Byron Braggs, Packers DT

1979 1 14 14 Marty Lyons, Jets DE

1978 11 6 284 Terry Jones, Packers DT

1977 2 12 40 Bob Baumhower, Dolphins DT

1977 3 1 57 Charles Hannah, Buccaneers DE

1976 10 25 290 Leroy Cook, Cowboys DE

1974 6 8 138 Mike Raines, 49ers DT

1967 4 2 82 Louis Thompson, Giants DT

