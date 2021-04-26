2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Draft Profile: Landon Dickerson

The former Crimson Tide center would be a lock for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft if it wasn't due to injury concerns. The question is, how far will he drop?

He may not have been following NCAA rules at the time, but he sure won over the crew of the show "Path to the Draft" on the NFL Network.

During a recent episode, former Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson disclosed on national television that when the coronavirus shut down athletic facilities and nearly made it impossible for teammates to train last spring he turned his carport into a gym.

Dickerson brought in equipment, posted workouts and organized a schedule so his teammates could come in and train. He also created a cold tub, made ice runs, and even stocked recovery shakes.

"We basically had a miniature facility," he said on the show as the hosts roared with laughter.

Is there really any wonder as to how he was named a team captain? Dickerson even had a Jugs Machine out back for the receivers to catch balls.

If Dickerson doesn't go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it'll be due to injuries and durability concerns. He suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game, and also had knee and ankle issues at Florida State and transferring.

"Dickerson's played all five positions, which teams love that type of personality," Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said. "His tape was definitely first-round worthy, and all the intangibles of intelligence, leadership and toughness are off the charts.

"It just comes down to durability."

Landon Dickerson

Hometown: Hickory, N.C.

Class: Redshirt senior

Height: 6-6

Weight: 333

Arms: 33 1/4

Hands: 10 3/8

• Won the Rimington Trophy presented annually to the nation’s top center

• Made all the calls for the offensive line that won the 2020 Joe Moore Award as the best in college football

• Semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, which went to teammate Alex Leatherwood

• Unanimous first team All-American.

• First-team All-SEC from both the Associated Press and league coaches

• Co-recipient of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, along with Leatherwood

• Pro Football Focus listed Dickerson as the top-rated run-blocking center with a grade of 92.8 while ranking No. 2 among centers in the FBS with an overall offensive grade of 91.5 entering the College Football Playoff

• Averaged an overall blocking grade of 91.3 by the Alabama coaching staff and 99.6 on assignments

• During his two years at Alabama made 24 starts, including 20 at center

• Suffered a season-ending knee injury in the SEC Championship Game. Came back and took coin toss at National Championship Game and was on the field for the final snap in the victory formation

• Team captain

What they said ...

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Ascending interior lineman whose outstanding play at Alabama will have to be balanced against the litany of injuries he's sustained. He has a broad, well-built frame with above-average core strength and has true guard/center flexibility, depending on what a team is looking for. Dickerson has average range and reactive athleticism at the second level, but he is capable of short pulls and has the body control technique to help open holes in a downhill attack. The anchor is firm, so halting bull rushers is a check in his column, but his lateral agility could be tested by athletic rushers in sub packages. Teams will love his demeanor on and off the field as well as his football intelligence, but he must prove that he can stay healthy. His size and talent should make him one of the earliest interior linemen off the board.

Jim Mora Jr.: "The center is typically the captain of your offensive line, and that’s always such a close-knit group. When you have someone with a Landon Dickerson-type personality leading your group, it brings everyone closer together and makes everyone better. He has all the intangibles you’re looking for in a player, and especially in an offensive lineman."

NFL Draft Bible: Part of a wasteland for offensive lineman at Florida State, Dickerson made a huge impact in Year 1 with his new team. An offensive tackle with the Seminoles, Dickerson moved to the interior with the Crimson Tide and took off. After seeing some action at guard, Dickerson found his long-term home at center. That is where his raw power was put on a huge display. He has some impressive anchor at the point of attack, rarely giving an inch. Dickerson has some nice length for the position, which can help him gain leverage early in reps when working laterally. While working to the second level, he takes relatively decent angles in cutoff situations. As an athlete, Dickerson leaves a lot to be desired. He shouldn’t work laterally too often, and is better suited for a gap power system in tight confines. His balance is not the best and he spends far too many reps on the ground. Dickerson is heavy footed and clunky when attempting to recover. In the right situation, there may be starting potential down the line. In a perfect world, Dickerson is a swing player who can play all three interior spots and right tackle in a pinch. With a combination of power, length, versatility and solid football intelligence, Dickerson has enough traits to hold a role for a substantial amount of time at the next level.

Draft projection: Second round

