Would You Ever Use a Pick on a Long-Snapper? Thomas Fletcher Draft Profile

Could Alabama long-snapper Thomas Fletcher hear his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft? Don't laugh, it could happen

Yeah, he laughed at the question.

When former University of Alabama long-snapper Thomas Fletcher made himself available to reporters as part of his pro day, he was asked what's been on the mind of every Harry Potter fan among the Crimson Tide faithful since his arrival as a 2017 early-enrollee.

"Actually, they did call me Malfoy when I got here," he said. "That was a long time ago ...

"That's pretty funny."

Of all the Crimson Tide players available in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fletcher may be in the best position in terms of determining his own future.

Every NFL team has to have a long-snapper, and nearly all will want to have competition during training camp. They'll be doing the same with kickers and punters who will require an extra snapper.

So at minimum he's going to be popular in free agency.

If he doesn't get drafted, Fletcher will probably have multiple options and can pick and choose what he feels provides the best opportunity for making the final roster.

If he does get drafted, it'll be by a team that's pretty much already sold on him.

That's often the key at the next level for long-snappers, just getting their foot in the door.

Although NFL teams drafting long-snappers isn't that common, it's also not unheard of. There's been one selected in each of the last six drafts:

2015: Joe Cardona, New England Patriots, fifth round (166th overall)

2016: Jimmy Landes, Detroit Lions, sixth round (210th)

2017: Colin Holba, Pittsburgh Steelers, sixth round (213th)

2018: Hunter Bradley, Green Bay Packers, seventh round (239th)

2019: Austin Cutting, Minnesota Vikings, seventh round (250th)

2020: Blake Ferguson, Miami Dolphins, sixth round (185th)

Usually when they do get drafted, the teams do it with an eye on having the player serve as a backup center as well.

Fletcher's resume is about as good as it gets for his position.

He played in every game of his Crimson Tide career and didn't have a botched snap.

Fletcher won the Patrick Mannelly Award winner, presented annually to the nation's top long-snapper.

The son of former San Diego State and NFL snapper Tom Fletcher, he attended IMG Academy and earned a top ranking at the Rubio Long Snapping Camp.

He even played in the Senior Bowl, plus Alabama now has a history of NFL long-snappers with Carson Tinker with the Giants and Cole Mazza with the Chargers.

So would Jim Mora Jr., who has a history with Mazza (see video), ever draft a long-snapper?

No.

But he did laugh and enjoy being asked.

"I loved that question," he said.

Thomas Fletcher

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Class: Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 235

Arms: 30.75

Hands: 9.5

• Caught 23 passes for 253 yards with one touchdown during his final season.

• As a junior in 2019, played in nine games with 167 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 15 receptions.

• Played in a total of 42 games during his Crimson Tide career.

What they said ...

Zierlein, NFL.com: Capable and steady but smallish, Fletcher lacks plus zip and pinpoint accuracy on his snaps. He has a shot to make it, but might end up battling for a spot as an undrafted free agent.

Draft projection: Seventh round/free agent

This is the eighth in a series of Crimson Tide profiles for the 2021 NFL Draft

Deonte Brown

Miller Forristall

Najee Harris

Mac Jones

Dylan Moses

DeVonta Smith

Patrick Surtain II