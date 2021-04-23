2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Draft Profile: Carl Tucker

Free agency will be the key for a few Alabama players who don't get drafted, but that doesn't mean someone like Carl Tucker can't make a team

Let's cut to the chase, the chances of former Alabama tight end Carl Tucker hearing his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft aren't very good.

After transferring from North Carolina, the only time he touched the ball in a game during Alabama's national championship season was when fielding a shortened kickoff.

Tucker did return it 23 yards, though, against Ole Miss.

Nevertheless, he's probably going to be very popular next weekend, and be with an NFL team for training camp.

"He’s one of those guys that as the draft is coming to an end about 32 teams will be calling him and his agent trying to convince him to be a priority free agent," former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora Jr. said.

Alabama will likely have 10 players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft unless someone like tight end Miller Forristall or long snapper Thomas Fletcher can manage to score a late-round selection.

Otherwise, the Crimson Tide doesn't appear to have too many free-agent possibilities.

Joshua McMillion (6-3, 240) was a linebacker who also served on special teams and in the run game as a lead blocker last season. He had the inside lane on starting in 2020 only to suffer a knee injury during fall camp and received a medical redshirt to return for his final season.

But that's about it.

Tucker has three things going for him:

1) His workload with the Tar Heels

During the 2020 preseason, Tucker was Alabama's player on the John Mackey Award watch list.

2) He can play fullback

"You look at the body type and I think there’s a place for a guy like that," Mora said. "Fullback has become a little bit of a forgotten position, you don’t need a lot of two-back sets. But when it’s third-and-1 and you’ve got to get that yard, teams go into their heavy sets. He can play that fullback position and he can move people.

"He’s a little aggressive and he might whiff. Teams can coach him through that ... He’s like a brick wall in pass pro. There’s value there."

3) Versatility

"He can be your personal protector on your punt team," Mora said. "He can run down on kickoffs. He can be a back-line blocker or the wedge guy on your kick-return team. There’s so many things that he can do beyond the third- and fourth-and-1 and you just need to punch a Mike linebacker right in the mouth and knock him back."

Tucker will probably need to try and land on a practice squad and work his way up, but having played for the national champions can only help his chances.

Carl Tucker

Hometown: Concord, N.C.

Class: Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 248

• Played in seven games with four starts for Alabama before injuries limited his availability

• Had 549 career receiving yards and four touchdowns on 36 career receptions at North Carolina

What they said ...

The Draft Bible: The North Carolina transfer did not record a catch for the Crimson Tide in 2020 but was a part of their successful running game. Tucker was utilized as a tight end as well as a lead-blocking fullback when Alabama deployed heavy personnel. He is a physical player which is evident when he engages opponents, completely stopping their momentum. The North Carolina native has active feet in pass protection and the run game, allowing him to handle rushing linebackers on the edge and stay attached to opponents in the run game. Tucker’s leg drive is strong as he softens up the edge as a down blocker and finishes blocks at the second level. As a lead blocker, he tends to get too aggressive causing him to whiff occasionally. Defenders are able to stack and shed him relatively easily due to his lack of length. He is a limited athlete that will not separate and was rarely used as a receiver but displayed soft hands when he was. Tucker projects as a camp fullback with an intriguing blocking ability that could propel him onto a roster. He will only be interesting to teams which roster a fullback and has to show that he can contribute on special teams.

Draft projection: Free agent

This is the 10th in a series of Crimson Tide profiles for the 2021 NFL Draft

