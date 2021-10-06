2021 Alabama Crimson Tide in the NFL Tracker: Week 5

The most elaborate database on Crimson Tide football players in the NFL will follow everyone's progress through Week 5, including Monday Night Football.

Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs is becoming almost as big of a football star as the one on the side of his helmet.

Last week, Diggs, who recorded one interception in each of the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, became the fourth player since 1990 and first Dallas Cowboy ever to record an interception in each of his team's first four games.

The other players were Devin McCourty (2019), Brian Russell (2003) and Otis Smith (1995).

Not that our SI Cowboys site asked three weeks ago: Is Cowboys' Trevon Diggs on Verge of Stardom?

Since then he was named the the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, and then last week picked off his fourth and fifth passes of the season to help Dallas defeat Carolina, 36-28.

“We always knew Tre was a dog," CeeDee Lamb said about Diggs. "Me personally, I did, coming in together and seeing him at Bama. I understand what was going on.

“I knew that Tre was a Pro Bowler or just an All-Pro DB. I look at him as that."

It's led to lines of talk around Texas.

1) Could the team record for interceptions finally fall?

Cornerback Everson Walls, who was not drafted out of Grambling, had 11 interceptions in 1981. His mark is definitely in jeopardy, especially with the NFL tacking on another game to the regular season this year.

2) Might he be the Cowboys' best cornerback since Deion Sanders?

Now that's saying something, especially since Prime Time essentially took away half the field he was such a threat.

So are his teammates, including that Diggs has become the NFL's best cornerback.

"For sure,'' quarterback Dak Prescott said. "Turn on the tape. Watch what he’s doing. Watch the guys that he’s following, week-in and week-out, the best player. ... Yes, it’s easy to see.”

Q & Q

We were going to post this as our photo of the week, because it's so good, but there's so much more to the story we had to add more.

No. 95, of course, is Quinnen Williams.

No. 56 is his brother Quincy.

They're playing together on the same team for the first time since they were both at Wenonah High School in Birmingham.

Over two seasons in Jacksonville the former third-round pick out of Murray State totaled 49 tackles and forced a fumble.

The Jets claimed the former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker last week, and then used him against the Titans on Sunday.

Williams and Williams became the first set of brothers to record a sack in the same game for the same team since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

"I know my mom [would be] super proud," Quinnen said of his mother Marquischa, who passed away from cancer in 2010.

Quincy got his first, on a third-down play in the first quarter, taking down Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill before he had time to step up and make a throw. it was his first career to go with a career-high 12 tackles.

"A lot of people don't know about him, a lot of people don't really think of him as a baller like he is," Quinnen said per Jets Country. "For him to go out there and execute and put it on tape like he did was amazing to see."

Quinnen finished with two of New York's seven sacks as the Jets pulled off the 27-24 upset in overtime.

"I try to get sacks every week. That's my little job," Quinnen said with a smile.

Game of the Week

Eagles at Panthers: The Eagles are coming off back-to-back losses to Dallas and Kansas City, and have Tampa Bay and Las Vegas looming. They can't afford another setback this week, even though they have to travel to face the 3-1 Carolina Panthers. Last week, Sam Darnold passed for 301 yards and totaled four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing). He became the first quarterback in NFL history to record five rushing touchdowns in his team’s first four games of a season. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts, has 226 rushing yards, second among quarterbacks this season behind only Lamar Jackson (279). Hurts threw for a career high 387 yards last week while DeVonta Smith had his first 100-yard game last week with seven catches for 122 yards.

NFL Week 5 Schedule

Thursday's Game (All times CT)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, Fox/NFLN/Amazon, 7:20

Sunday's Games

New York Jets vs. Atlanta (London), NFLN, 8:30 AM

Philadelphia at Carolina, Fox, noon

Green Bay at Cincinnati, Fox, noon

New England at Houston, CBS, noon

Tennessee at Jacksonville, CBS noon

Detroit at Minnesota, Fox, noon

Denver at Pittsburgh, Fox, noon

Miami at Tampa Bay, CBS, noon

New Orleans at Washington, CBS, noon

Cleveland at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS, 3:05

Chicago at Las Vegas, CBS, 3:05

San Francisco at Arizona, Fox, 3:25

New York Giants at Dallas, Fox, 3:25

Buffalo at Kansas City, NBC, 7:20

Monday's Game

Indianapolis at Baltimore, ESPN, 7:15

Notes:

• The Patriots' Christian Barmore could be getting a lot more playing time than expected. Defensive tackle Henry Anderson left during the first half of Sunday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could be out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Barmore was already being used more in passing situations, with Anderson in for expected rushing plays.

• Wide receiver Amari Cooper has continued to play through a cracked rib, and led last week's game early with a sore hamstring (and still topped the Cowboys with 69 yards). He still has 23 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

• That "other" linebacker for the Jets, C.J. Mosley, had a season high 13 tackles and his first sack of the season. After opting out last season he's reached double-digits in tackles three straight games.

• Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett had his second interception of the season last week. He's aiming for his ninth straight game with a pass defended.

• We nearly made the Patriots at Texans our game of the week due to it featuring running backs Damien Harris and Mark Ingram II. It'll be a little odd to see Ingram being tackled by Dont'a Hightower, though. Those kinds of matchups are becoming more common, like Eddie Jackson probably getting to see a lot of Henry Ruggs III this week.

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule

