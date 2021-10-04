October 4, 2021
Jets' Quincy, Quinnen Williams Make Brotherly History, Lead Defense in Win

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made history against the Tennessee Titans as both brothers recorded a sack in the win.
Author:

When the Jets claimed Quincy Williams off waivers earlier this season, it was viewed as a feel-good story, adding Quinnen Williams' brother to help make up for some injuries at the linebacker position.

That under-the-radar acquisition has turned out to be a spark for New York's defense, helping the Jets secure their first win, while making some history in the process. 

On Sunday at MetLife Stadium, en route to a dramatic 27-24 win over the Titans in overtime, Quincy and Quinnen became the first set of brothers to record a sack in the same game for the same team since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

"I know my mom [would be] super proud," Quinnen said of his mother Marquischa, who passed away from cancer in 2010.

On a third-down play in the first quarter, Quincy exploded up front, taking down Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill before he had time to step up and make a throw. That was his first career sack, a sign of what was to come for the young linebacker. 

Williams ended up with a career high of 12 tackles in the victory, wreaking havoc in the backfield and in the running game.

"A lot of people don't know about him, a lot of people don't really think of him as a baller like he is," Quinnen told reporters. "For him to go out there and execute and put it on tape like he did was amazing to see."

Titans running back Derrick Henry racked up over 150 rushing yards, but New York did a solid job containing him. Quincy played a huge role, occupying gaps and laying the wood on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Quinnen had a game to remember as well. the younger brother of this dynamic defensive duo had two of New York's seven sacks on the day.

"I try to get sacks every week. That's my little job," Quinnen said postgame, smiling.

If this performance from Quincy came as a surprise to you, you're not alone. But there's one person that definitely saw a breakout performance of this magnitude coming. 

"I grew up with him, so I knew what he can do," Quinnen said, smiling.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

