2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL Tracker: Preseason Week 2

The most elaborate database on Crimson Tide football players in the NFL continues to get you ready for the upcoming regular season, with a look at everyone's status heading into this weekend's games.

The harsh reality of the NFL preseason is that not everyone can make the team.

With Week 2 of the exhibition season comes the first round of cuts, although at least they weren't too deep. On Tuesday, NFL teams had to trim their rosters from 90 to 85.

The massive Alabama contingency in the league was barely affected.

The Detroit Lions placed linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton on the injured reserve, although the team did not release why. It was widely reported that he was on pace to make the final roster.

“He’s been playing pretty good football," head coach Dan Campbell said during his press conference on Monday. "We tried to get a few more looks (for him against the Bills) on special teams that didn’t work out like we wanted. We wanted a little bit more, but he’s a guy since spring, we have had our eye on. We really like him a lot."

The Las Vegas Raiders released running back Bo Scarbrough just a week after adding him to the roster behind fellow Crimson Tide standouts Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

A week from now, teams will do it all over again, letting five more players go to get under the 80-man limit.

Then comes the big blow, the 53-man limit on Aug. 31, after the final preseason weekend.

Matchup of the Week

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles: Like a lot of other teams, the Eagles and Patriots have been practicing against each other in their days leading up to their preseason game. While this is an attempt to make up for the lost exhibition game with the new NFL schedule this year, it's also when some of the most crucial evaluations will be made. While there's obviously been a lot of talk about New England's quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Cam Newton, ESPN went with this headline from Monday's practice: "Jalen Hurts outshines 'legendary' Cam Newton in Patriots-Eagles practices." Let's see how they all do under the lights.

NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule

All times CT

Thursday, August 19

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles | 6:30 p.m. | NFLN

Friday, August 20

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team | 7 p.m. | NFLN

Saturday, August 21

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears | noon | NFLN

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers | 3:25 p.m. | NFLN

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins | 6 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers | 6 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers | 6:30 p.m. | NFLN

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 6:30 p.m.

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys | 7 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings | 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams | 9 p.m. | NFLN

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks | 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns | noon | NFLN

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers | 6:30 p.m. | NFLN

Monday, August 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Notes

• With the release of Ryan Winslow, JK Scott is set to be the Green Bay Packers' punter for a fourth consecutive season.

• Alex Leatherwood has silenced his critics in Las Vegas. He's been lining up as a starting tackle and drawing praise from many, including head coach Jon Gruden. "We love Leatherwood. We loved him at Alabama, he's off to a great start. He's got to back it up and we're going to try and help him. I have no doubt about him as a football player."

• Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has already made a strong impression on his new defensive coordinator with the 49ers, DeMeco Ryans. "Ha Ha, he finds the ball, or the ball finds him, all the time," Ryans said after a recent practice. "It seems to have been this way in his career. Throughout his entire career, he's just always around the ball, and he's found it a couple of days here in practice with him still new and learning the scheme. It's good to see him out there making plays."

• One of the more interesting roster decision will be by the Cleveland Browns at defensive tackle, where they have eight players vying for spots including Damion Square. He hasn't missed a game over the last four seasons.

• The Jets finally got defensive lineman Quinnen Williams back after having foot surgery, and are looking for big things from him this season. "I mean you look at him, he’s enormous, and to get all that mass moving forward without having to read anything on the fly is just absolute attack up front," head coach Robert Saleh said. "It’s hard to stop that mass from moving, especially with how strong he is, how smart he is, how violent he is and how explosive he is. The amount of knock-back that we feel like he’ll be able to generate in this scheme and the amount of disruptions that we feel like he’ll be able to generate, it’s going to be awesome." Said Williams, per Jets Country: "I ain't done nothing yet. I feel like I haven't even scratched the surface."

This report will be continually updated as necessary, and through the final game on the schedule.

