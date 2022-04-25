2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

One of the few things Nick Saban hasn't done at Alabama is have a player selected first in the NFL draft. Could Evan Neal be the first?

It makes sense that the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, would want to use it to help protect last year's first-overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

It also makes sense that that Jaguars would use the selection to grab a pass-rusher.

Of course, after finishing 3-14 last season and not being a player or two away from the playoffs, trading down would probably be ideal. However, there probably aren't many other teams looking to pay the price to move up.

So what's Jacksonville going to do? At this point, your guess is as good as anyone's else's, although Alabama tackle Evan Neal is certainly in the mix along with North Carolina State tackle Ickey Ekwonu.

As of Sunday night, SI Sportsbook had the odds listed for the fist pick at:

Aidan Hutchinson -200 Trayvon Walker +160 Ikem Ekwonu +1200 Evan Neal +1600

Neal was the latest in long line of five-star prospects who helped anchor the Crimson Tide's offensive line under Nick Saban. The coach has never had a Crimson Tide players selected first overall in the draft, but might have the two frontrunners next year between quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

Out of IMG Academy in Florida, Neal started as a true freshman in 2019, at right guard, and ended up being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He moved to right tackle in 2020, when undefeated Alabama won the national championship. At left tackle last season, Neal was voted a team captain, started 15 games, was named All-SEC and second-team All-American.

Per NFL.com, two of his uncles played football with the Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL: running back Cleveland Gary (first-round pick of the Rams in 1989) and defensive lineman Jimmie Jones (third-round pick of Dallas in 1990, where he won two Super Bowls).

Measurements Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports Height: 6-7.5

Weight: 337

Hand: 101/8

Arm: 34

Wingspan: 83 Combine/Pro Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Neal took part in positional drills, but did not run the 40-yard dash or line up for the broad jump during the NFL combine or Alabama's Pro Day. Pros Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports A huge two-year starter at left guard and right tackle. Neal has rare athleticism for his size, possessing quick feet and lower body flexibility to get out of his stance and work to the second level. His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately. Neal creates movement in the run game, displaying pop in his hands and strong leg drive to open up holes. He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. At the second level, he finishes blocks, putting linebackers on the ground. Competitive player who runs downfield and wants to dominate every opponent. Cons Alabama Athletics Still raw with his technique. Waist bends and plays too far over his toes making him susceptible to getting pulled. His aggressiveness causes him to end up on the ground frequently. Neal has to be more patient in pass protection when setting vertically. Shoots his hands way too quickly when rushers are not in range yet. He is not quick enough with his power step to shut down counters reliably. Can struggle with his eyes and timing when climbing to the second level. Neal is not always able to use his functional strength as he does not play with consistent leverage due to him leaning. NFL Draft Bible Assessment T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size who has started since his true freshman season. Neal has tremendous potential thanks to his foot speed, length and size. He has to refine his technique and play more patiently in pass protection. Overaggressiveness and waist bending causes him to end up on the ground too often. Neal projects as a starting tackle who could develop into one of the best in the league at his position. Early on, he could play inside or be a backup while he works on his technique. BamaCentral Analysis Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Normally for tackle to go No. 1 overall, we'd expect him to be Orlando Pace. For those who don't know, Pace as the first-overall pick by the St. Louis Rams in 1997. He was 6-7, 325 pounds, and the term pancake block became popular because of the way he flattened defenders. "The Pancake Man" was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Neal isn't exactly on the same level, but he's incredibly athletic for his size, and should only continue to get better. Besides, he can do this ... Quote Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports “His size and athletic ability has put him in a position where I think he has a very bright future. He did a great job for us, whether he played guard or tackle. I’m sure that diversity will help him as a pro player as well.” — Nick Saban Projection Gary Cosby Jr. via Imagn Content Services, LLC First round. Barring numerous trades, we'd be shocked if Neal slid past No. 6.

BamaCentral will profile each of the former Crimson Tide players expected to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. This is the eighth story in the series:

