2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

One of the few things Nick Saban hasn't done at Alabama is have a player selected first in the NFL draft. Could Evan Neal be the first?

It makes sense that the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, would want to use it to help protect last year's first-overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. 

It also makes sense that that Jaguars would use the selection to grab a pass-rusher. 

Of course, after finishing 3-14 last season and not being a player or two away from the playoffs, trading down would probably be ideal. However, there probably aren't many other teams looking to pay the price to move up. 

So what's Jacksonville going to do? At this point, your guess is as good as anyone's else's, although Alabama tackle Evan Neal is certainly in the mix along with North Carolina State tackle Ickey Ekwonu. 

As of Sunday night, SI Sportsbook had the odds listed for the fist pick at: 

  1. Aidan Hutchinson -200
  2. Trayvon Walker +160
  3. Ikem Ekwonu +1200
  4. Evan Neal  +1600

Neal was the latest in long line of five-star prospects who helped anchor the Crimson Tide's offensive line under Nick Saban. The coach has never had a Crimson Tide players selected first overall in the draft, but might have the two frontrunners next year between quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. 

Out of IMG Academy in Florida, Neal started as a true freshman in 2019, at right guard, and ended up being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He moved to right tackle in 2020, when undefeated Alabama won the national championship. At left tackle last season, Neal was voted a team captain, started 15 games, was named All-SEC and second-team All-American.  

Per NFL.com, two of his uncles played football with the Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL: running back Cleveland Gary (first-round pick of the Rams in 1989) and defensive lineman Jimmie Jones (third-round pick of Dallas in 1990, where he won two Super Bowls).

Measurements

Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens (79) and Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) work through a drill for NFL scouts during the University of Alabama s Pro Day at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Height: 6-7.5
Weight: 337
Hand: 101/8
Arm: 34
Wingspan: 83

Combine/Pro Day

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

Neal took part in positional drills, but did not run the 40-yard dash or line up for the broad jump during the NFL combine or Alabama's Pro Day.

Pros

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) celebrates the win over the Cincinnati Bearcats after the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.

A huge two-year starter at left guard and right tackle. Neal has rare athleticism for his size, possessing quick feet and lower body flexibility to get out of his stance and work to the second level. His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately. Neal creates movement in the run game, displaying pop in his hands and strong leg drive to open up holes. He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. At the second level, he finishes blocks, putting linebackers on the ground. Competitive player who runs downfield and wants to dominate every opponent.

Cons

Evan Neal and Javion Cohen at Florida

Still raw with his technique. Waist bends and plays too far over his toes making him susceptible to getting pulled. His aggressiveness causes him to end up on the ground frequently. Neal has to be more patient in pass protection when setting vertically. Shoots his hands way too quickly when rushers are not in range yet. He is not quick enough with his power step to shut down counters reliably. Can struggle with his eyes and timing when climbing to the second level. Neal is not always able to use his functional strength as he does not play with consistent leverage due to him leaning.

NFL Draft Bible Assessment

Evan Neal against Ole Miss

Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size who has started since his true freshman season. Neal has tremendous potential thanks to his foot speed, length and size. He has to refine his technique and play more patiently in pass protection. Overaggressiveness and waist bending causes him to end up on the ground too often. Neal projects as a starting tackle who could develop into one of the best in the league at his position. Early on, he could play inside or be a backup while he works on his technique. 

BamaCentral Analysis

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Normally for tackle to go No. 1 overall, we'd expect him to be Orlando Pace. For those who don't know,  Pace as the first-overall pick by the St. Louis Rams in 1997. He was 6-7, 325 pounds, and the term pancake block became popular because of the way he flattened defenders. "The Pancake Man" was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Neal isn't exactly on the same level, but he's incredibly athletic for his size, and should only continue to get better.

Besides, he can do this ... 

Quote

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) puts the old leather helmet on head coach Nick Saban at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after defeating the Miami Hurricanes.

“His size and athletic ability has put him in a position where I think he has a very bright future. He did a great job for us, whether he played guard or tackle. I’m sure that diversity will help him as a pro player as well.” — Nick Saban

Projection

Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) blocks New Mexico State linebacker Ja'Marvin Hartfield (12) as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) throws during the first half of Alabama's 62-10 victory over New Mexico State in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019

First round. Barring numerous trades, we'd be shocked if Neal slid past No. 6.

Draft Day 1

  • What: Round 1
  • When: Thursday, April 28
  • Time: 7 p.m. CT
  • TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es)
  • Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN
  • Web: NFL.com, ABC.go.com, ESPN.com
Draft Day 2

  • What: Rounds 2-3
  • When: Friday, April 29
  • Time: 6 p.m.
  • TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es)
  • Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN
  • Web: NFL.com, ABC.go.com, ESPN.com

Draft Day 3

  • What: Rounds 4-7
  • When: Saturday, April 30
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (es)
  • Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN
  • Web: NFL.com, ABC.go.com, ESPN.com

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide
