Former Alabama DL Christian Barmore Signs Rookie Deal with New England Patriots

The second round draft pick officially begins his NFL career, and joins quarterback Mac Jones in the transition from Alabama to New England.

On Wednesday, Defensive lineman Christian Barmore signed a rookie contract with the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, per Twitter.

He joins the quarterback who helped him lead Alabama to the national championship in 2020, Mac Jones, the Patriots' first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Barmore was drafted with the No. 38 overall pick.

This story will be updated.