Bama in the NFL: Rashaan Evans Aims to Make an Instant Impact in Atlanta

Defensive free agents often struggle to make an immediate difference with their new teams.

Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans hopes to break the trend after signing a one-year deal with the Falcons on April 4. Evans became a free agent after the Tennessee Titans declined to exercise his fifth-year option.

Selected by the Titans with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft the former Alabama standout has registered 50 starts over 59 appearances during his first four years in the league. Evans started in only 11 games for Tennessee last season due to injuries but finished sixth on the team with 57 tackles while also hauling in a pair of interceptions.

In 2019, his best season, Evans finished with the second-most tackles (111) and tackles for loss (nine) on the Titans. Evans also finished with the third-most tackles (96) on Tennessee the following season.

Last season, the Falcons didn't have any issues at the inside linebacker positions as Deion Jones and NFL tackles leader Foyesade Oluokun (178 tackles) controlled the middle of the defense. Oluokun's contract ended last season, and he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 14.

Atlanta signed Evans less than a month after losing Oluokun. While Evans hasn't had nearly as many tackles as Oluokun, the Falcons still expect him to pair well with Jones and the rest of the defense.

Evans joins an underrated Falcons defense led by two-time pro bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and cornerback A.J. Terrell. After only two seasons, the 23-year-old cornerback has been regarded as one of the best players at his position.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees already knew what Evans was capable of before signing him. Smith was the offensive coordinator for the Titans from 2019-20 and Pees was their defensive coordinator from 2018-19.

Former Alabama star receiver Calvin Ridley won't be able to play for the Atlanta Falcons this season because he was suspended through 2022 for betting on games last season. Atlanta drafted USC receiver Drake London No. 8 overall to replace Ridley this season.

Atlanta opens the regular season with the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 11.

This is the second story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

