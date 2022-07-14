Bama in the NFL: Deionte Thompson Strives for a Starting Spot in Arizona

Football is a two-sided game: offense and defense. While the positions are opposite of each other, a team as a whole can't succeed if one side is digressing.

Last season, the Arizona Cardinals were the last team to lose, taking a heartbreaking 24-21 loss to Green Bay in Week Eight.

After that loss, the Cardinals flew downhill. Three Pro Bowl playmakers, quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner and receiver DeAndre Hopkins, suffered injuries that sidelined them for multiple weeks.

When an offense begins to deteriorate, the defense generally falls behind as well, as the players have to be on the field more and help fill the void.

Before their loss to the Packers, the Cardinals scored over 32 points per game and allowed approximately 18.

In the final nine games, they scored less than 23 points per game and allowed 25.

In the offseason, they lost outside linebacker Chandler Jones to the Raiders. He will be replaced by nearly 28-year-old (Aug. 9) Dennis Gardeck.

Gardeck has spent four seasons with Arizona, but has only started in three games, all last season. Gardeck's best season was in 2020, when he had seven sacks.

Starting strong safety Jalen Thompson is coming off a three interception season, the second most on the team. The nearly 24-year-old (July 18) is heading into his prime.

Backup strong safety Deionte Thompson is unlikely to start any games at the position unless Jalen Thompson suffers a setback.

However, Deionte Thompson's strong safety abilities can be applied to the outside linebacker position in Arizona’s scheme.

At Alabama, Thompson thrived on his hard-hitting abilities. In 2018, he forced three fumbles (most on the team) and had the second most tackles (78) behind Dylan Moses, but ahead of Xavier McKinney, Quinnen Williams and Mack Wilson.

By already playing strong safety, Thompson has proven he is fast enough to cover wide receivers. Since OLBs normally cover running backs or tight ends, Thompson would be a faster option.

Thompson also showcased his abilities to breakup passes over the middle of the field with the Crimson Tide, which is a talent that makes some linebackers better than others.

Thompson may not need to play strong safety this season. He is definitely capable of filling in Gardeck's spot at outside linebacker, even if just as a role player.

It’s something to watch for during training camp, and what head coach Kliff Kingsbury aims to do.

If Kingsbury gambles on Thompson at the OLB position, it might work out in his favor.

The Cardinals go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11.

This is the first story in a series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

