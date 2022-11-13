Skip to main content
Bama in the NFL Week 10: Levi Wallace Leads the Pittsburgh Steelers to Victory

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 10 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 25-of-32 attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Miami's dominant 39-17 win against the Browns continues Tagovailoa's undefeated season when he starts and finishes a game.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for a season-high 99 yards on 20 carries in a 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones recorded 53 receiving yards, including a 31-yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday morning. The NFL legend was the first player to score a touchdown in the league's inaugural game in Germany.
  • Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led Miami in receiving yards with 66.

Defense

  • Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace hauled in the game-sealing interception against the Saints. Wallace thrived in his first game (five tackles and two pass-breakups) without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who will miss multiple weeks recovering from an appendectomy.
  • Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led Atlanta in tackles for the fourth time this season with 10, including two for loss. This is the sixth game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles.
  • Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris recorded nine tackles and a pass-breakup against the New York Giants. The third round pick has quickly become a force for the Houston defense.

