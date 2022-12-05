Bama in the NFL Week 13: Jalen Hurts Throws for a New Season High

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a season-high 380 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 35-10 win against the Tennessee Titans. Hurts also had a rushing touchdown.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. This was the NFL rushing leader's (Derrick Henry at No. 2) third-most yards in a game this season.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in 5-of-8 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown from 34 yards out.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards on just 17 carries, including one of the meanest stiff-arms of the season.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 96 yards on 21 carries.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught all four of his targets for 65 yards in his first game back from an ankle injury he suffered on Nov. 13.

Defense

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans recorded a career-high 15 tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the ninth game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh in tackles with seven (including one for loss) and caught the game-sealing interception.

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen had eight tackles, including one for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne stuffed the New York Giants from behind the line four times (two sacks and two tackles for loss).

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams recorded three tackles for loss and a sack on third down.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE.