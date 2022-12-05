Skip to main content
Bama in the NFL Week 13: Jalen Hurts Throws for a New Season High

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 13 of the NFL season.
  • Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for a season-high 380 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant 35-10 win against the Tennessee Titans. Hurts also had a rushing touchdown.
  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. This was the NFL rushing leader's (Derrick Henry at No. 2) third-most yards in a game this season.
  • Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in 5-of-8 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown from 34 yards out.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards on just 17 carries, including one of the meanest stiff-arms of the season.
  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 96 yards on 21 carries.
  • Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy caught all four of his targets for 65 yards in his first game back from an ankle injury he suffered on Nov. 13.

Defense

  • Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans recorded a career-high 15 tackles against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the ninth game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles.
  • Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh in tackles with seven (including one for loss) and caught the game-sealing interception.
  • Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen had eight tackles, including one for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
  • Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne stuffed the New York Giants from behind the line four times (two sacks and two tackles for loss).
  • New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams recorded three tackles for loss and a sack on third down.

