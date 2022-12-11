Bama in the NFL Week 14: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Clinch the Playoffs

Offense

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 77 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia's dominant 48-22 win against the New York Giants. With this win, the Eagles became the first NFL team to clinch the playoffs. Entering week 14, Hurts has the most Pro Bowl votes in the NFC (Tua Tagovailoa leading the AFC).

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in 5-of-8 targets for 64 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams caught his first career touchdown from 41 yards out against the Minnesota Vikings. This was the rookie's first career reception as well.

Despite being shut down in the second half, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 96 yards in the first quarter alone. He finished the 121 yards and a touchdown.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night. The NFL's leading rusher is inching towards the All-Pro ballots.

Defense

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley led the team in tackles with nine and recorded a pass breakup. Mosley currently has the sixth-most tackles in the NFL, but Crimson Tide product Rashaan Evans is at the top.

Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson led Minnesota in tackles with nine (season-high), including one for loss. Sunday's game against the Lions was his best of the year.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh in tackles with 11.

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams added two more sacks and tackles for loss to his season totals. Williams is tied for the 10th-most sacks and 17th-most TFLs in the league. However, he left the game early with a non-contact calf injury.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had one of the most impressive short fumble returns you'll ever see.

