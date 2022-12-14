Bama in the NFL: Week 15

It's a bare-bones week for Bama in the NFL, although we'll still have all the usual stats and updated numbers throughout the weekend.

With the playoff push on, the league will be highlighting as many games as it can from Thursday through Monday, including three games on Saturday.

The NFL Network will broadcast a tripleheader starting at noon CT, with center Ryan Kelly and defensive back Tony Brown and the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face the first-place Minnesota Vikings, and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.

At 3:30 pm., it's the Ozzie Newsome Bowl as the Baltimore Ravens with cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back Kenyan Drake, face the team they originally came from, the Cleveland Browns featuring wide receiver Amari Cooper, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

Finally, at 7:15 p.m., the Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East divisional game. How will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis deal with playing in the cold, and possible snow, off Lake Erie?

How to Watch NFL Week 15

All Times CT

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., Prime

Saturday's Games

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, noon, NFL

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 3:30 p.m., NFL

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., NFL

Sunday's Games

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, noon, Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, noon, CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, noon, Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans, noon, CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon, Fox

Detroit Lions at New York Jets, noon, CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Charges, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:35 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 7:20 p.m., NBC.

Monday's Game

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

