Bama in the NFL: Week 15
It's a bare-bones week for Bama in the NFL, although we'll still have all the usual stats and updated numbers throughout the weekend.
With the playoff push on, the league will be highlighting as many games as it can from Thursday through Monday, including three games on Saturday.
The NFL Network will broadcast a tripleheader starting at noon CT, with center Ryan Kelly and defensive back Tony Brown and the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face the first-place Minnesota Vikings, and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.
At 3:30 pm., it's the Ozzie Newsome Bowl as the Baltimore Ravens with cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back Kenyan Drake, face the team they originally came from, the Cleveland Browns featuring wide receiver Amari Cooper, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.
Finally, at 7:15 p.m., the Miami Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East divisional game. How will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis deal with playing in the cold, and possible snow, off Lake Erie?
How to Watch NFL Week 15
All Times CT
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., Prime
Saturday's Games
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, noon, NFL
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 3:30 p.m., NFL
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., NFL
Sunday's Games
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, noon, Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, noon, CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears, noon, Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans, noon, CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon, Fox
Detroit Lions at New York Jets, noon, CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Charges, 3:25 p.m., CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:35 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 7:20 p.m., NBC.
Monday's Game
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
