Bama in the NFL Week 4: Josh Jacobs Leads the Raiders to Their First Win

Week 4 Top 5

1. Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had his one of the best games of his career in the Raiders first win of the season. Jacobs ran 144 yards and two touchdowns. The 2017 CFP National Champion also finished with five receptions for 31 yards.

2. Jonathan Allen

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen had his best game of the season this week. Allen finished with a eight tackles, including an outstanding four for loss and a sack.

3. Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs locked down Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin all game long. Diggs allowed two catches for 15 yards on six targets. The 2021-22 interception king added another one to his accolades as well.

4. Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in 24-17 win against the Indianapolis Colts. The 2015 Heisman Trophy also finished second on the team in receiving yards 33.

5. Eddie Jackson

Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson had an excellent game once again. Jackson finished with nine tackles and an interception, his third of the season.

Other notable performances:

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II shadowed Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams for a large portion of the game. "PS2" had eight tackles and two pass breakups.

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley led the Jets defense with 11 tackles in last-minute win against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had eight tackles and an interception nearly taken all the way.

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson had 4 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in 28-25 win against the New Orleans Saints in London.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed tied for the team-high in tackles with eight, including one for loss.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris found the endzone for the third consecutive game. He also rushed for 86 yards.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy finished with 53 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders.