Bama in the NFL Week 6: Quinnen Williams Plays his Best Game of a Career Season

Week 6 Top 5

1. Quinnen Williams

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams had two sacks (five QB hits), a blocked field goal and five tackles, including two for loss. Among all defensive tackles, Williams is first in sacks with five and third in pressures with 23.

2. Kenyan Drake

Baltimore Ravens free agent pickup Kenyan Drake rushed for 119 yards (fifth-most of his career) and a touchdown on just 10 carries. Drake filled in for starting running back J.K. Dobbins after an injury. His efforts may give him a shot at the RB1 spot in Baltimore.

3. Jaylen Waddle

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in six of 10 targets for 129 yards in 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. The 2021 sixth overall pick is currently has the fifth-most receiving yards in the NFL.

4. Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II locked up Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams all Monday night long. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had to switch the game plan because his main target was never open. "PS2" is quickly becoming a top cornerback in the NFL.

5. Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen posted four tackles, a sack and an interception. The 2021 Pro Bowler has the fifth-most tackles for loss (7) in the NFL.

Other notable performances

The Philadelphia Eagles extended their undefeated record to 6-0 after Sunday night's 26-17 win against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. earned the starting job before Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Robinson rushed 17 times for 60 yards and had the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith finished with five receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper found the end zone once again on Sunday against the Patriots. Cooper also had four receptions for 44 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 42 yards and recorded his second receiving touchdown this season.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy led Denver in receptions (3) and receiving yards (54).

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne finished with three tackles, including one for loss and a sack.

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley had 11 tackles and a pass defended in win against the Packers. Mosley has the fourth-most tackles (62) in the NFL.

Giants safety Xavier McKinney led the team in tackles with nine. The defensive captain has helped lead New York to the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1.

Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. had his second touchdown of the season. He also had four receptions.

Monday injury updates

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore left in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa practiced throughout last week, but was declared out well before Sunday. He will likely start in next week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

