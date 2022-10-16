Bama in the NFL Week 6: Several Crimson Tide Products Find the End Zone

Skip to main content
© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 6 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Baltimore Ravens free agent pickup Kenyan Drake rushed for 119 yards (fifth-most of his career) and a touchdown on just 10 carries. 
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in six of 10 targets for 129 yards in 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. earned the starting job before Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Robinson rushed 17 times for 60 yards and had the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
  • Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. had his second touchdown of the season. He also had four receptions.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper found the end zone once again on Sunday against the Patriots. Cooper also had four receptions for 44 yards.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris rushed for 42 yards and recorded his second receiving touchdown this season.

Defense

  • Commanders defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne helped lead Washington in a low-scoring 12-7 win. Allen posted four tackles, a sack and an interception. Payne finished with three tackles, including one for loss and a sack.
  • The New York Jets defensive duo of linebacker C.J. Mosley and lineman Quinnen Williams were major factors in taking down the Green Bay Packers. Williams  had two sacks (five QB hits) and five tackles, including two for loss. Mosley had 11 tackles and pass defended.
  • Giants safety Xavier McKinney led the team in tackles with nine. The defensive captain has helped lead New York to the second-best record in the NFL at 5-1.

