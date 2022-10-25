Bama in the NFL Week 7: Josh Jacobs Gets Multiple Hat Tricks

Week 7 Top 5

1. Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 win against the Houston Texans. Jacobs is emerging as the best Crimson Tide product as the season nears the midway point, this being the third time he has been ranked as the top player of the week.

2. Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed 30 times for 128 yards in a 19-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has led Tennessee in its four-game win streak.

3. Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs recorded his third interception of the season in a 24-6 win against the Detroit Lions. The 2021 interception king allowed one catch for six yards on 32 snaps.

4. Xavier McKinney

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney forced a fumble, taking away a walk-in touchdown for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. On the final play of the game, the defensive captain assisted in tackling Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk before the goal-line to win the game 23-17.

5. Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II wasn't targeted on any of his 29 snaps in coverage against the Jets.

Other notable performances

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned from a two-week concussion and neck injury on Sunday night, finishing with 261 passing yards and a touchdown. Tagovailoa led Miami to their fourth win after a three-game losing streak.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans finished with 13 tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals. The free agent pickup has the tenth-most tackles (64) in the NFL this season and second-most among Crimson Tide products (C.J. Mosley—73).

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy led all pass-catchers in receptions (7) and yards (96) in Denver's 16-9 loss against the New York Jets.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led Miami in receiving yards (88) in 16-10 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 73 yards on 20 attempts in an upset win against the Green Bay Packers.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper led Cleveland in receiving yards (74) in 23-20 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings finished Monday night's game with six tackles, a pass breakup and a strip sack (15-yard loss).

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick finished Sunday night with six tackles and an earth-shattering pass breakup.

Monday injury updates

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain and could miss some time, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position