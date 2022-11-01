Skip to main content
Bama in the NFL Week 8: Derrick Henry Leads the Crimson Tide Products

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 8 of the NFL season.

Week 8 Top 5

1. Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 219 yards (third-most in career) and two touchdowns. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner broke the Titans record for the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history with 75.

2. Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continued to silence his critics after completing 29 of 36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-27 win against the Detroit Lions.

3. Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 285 yards and four touchdowns (career high), extending Philadelphia's undefeated record to 7-0. Three of those touchdown passes were in the first half. Hurts and Tagovailoa were both nominated for the NFL's Fedex Air Player of the Week

4. Amari Cooper

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had his best game of the season after recording five receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. Cooper led both teams in receptions and receiving yards in Cleveland's dominant win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

5. Jaylen Waddle

Dolphins wide receiving Jaylen Waddle hauled in eight of his nine targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Waddle and Tyreek Hill broke the record for most receiving yards by two teammates through the first eight games of a season with 1,688.

Other notable performances

  • Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson hauled in his third interception of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson also recorded a season-high 11 tackles.

  • New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley finished with a season-high 13 tackles, including one for loss and a pass breakup. This is the sixth time this season Mosley had double-digit tackles in a game.
  • Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen led Washington in tackles with eight, including two for loss.
  • Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans nine tackles, including one for loss and a sack in Atlanta's 37-34 win against the Carolina Panthers.
  • Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy helped lead Denver to a much-needed win, finishing with 63 receiving yards and a touchdown.
  • Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake had 62 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown in Thursday night's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams had five tackles, including one for loss, three QB hits and a sack. Williams and Mosley.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs had eight tackles and a pass breakup. He also had an interception, but it was wiped by a roughing the passer call.
  • Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson recorded eight tackles against the Jaguars.
  • Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris led Houston in tackles with seven.
  • Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II recorded five tackles including one for loss.

