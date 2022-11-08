Skip to main content
Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Leads the Crimson Tide Products

© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Bama in the NFL Week 9: Tua Tagovailoa Leads the Crimson Tide Products

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 9 of the NFL season.

Week 9 Top 5

1. Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa outdueled Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears 35-32. The 2018 National Champion threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The Dolphins are still undefeated when Tagovailoa starts and finishes a game this season.

2. Daron Payne

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne had arguably his best game of the season, tallying a sack and six tackles, including FOUR for loss.

3. Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts helped extend Philadelphia's undefeated record to 8-0 after completing 21-of-27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night. This is the Eagles' best start to a season in franchise history.

4. Rashaan Evans

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led Atlanta in tackles once again with 12, including one for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble (recovered by offense). The offseason free agent pickup has become one of, if not the best players on the Falcons defense this season.

5. Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed nine times for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.

Other notable performances

  • Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey led Baltimore in tackles with seven, including one for loss and recorded a third-down sack in the redzone. Humphrey is yet to allow a touchdown this season.

  • Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

  • Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in five of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown. After nine weeks staying near the top of the receiving yards list, Waddle has likely solidified himself as the best WR2 in the league this season.

  • Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris finished with five tackles, including one for loss and forced a fumble (recovered by offense) while playing 100-percent of the snaps.

  • Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen's two solo tackles against the Vikings were behind the line of scrimmage. Allen also recorded four QB hits, including a sack.

Monday night injury updates

  • New York Giants safety and defensive captain Xavier McKinney injured his hand in an ATV accident in Cabo during the bye week. McKinney stated that he'd "miss a few weeks,".

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

USATSI_19382128
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Shares Areas Alabama Can Improve from First Win

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) jumps to shoot as Longwood Lancers forward Jesper Granlund (35) attempts to block him at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game
All Things Bama

Blue Collar Toughness Showed Up When Shots Weren't Falling for Alabama Basketball

By Katie Windham
110722_WBB_DavisBr_AlabamaAM_CL3862
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Picked Up Where She Left Off in Season-Opening Victory

By Blake Byler
Nov 4, 2022; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; A Longwood Lancers player blocks Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) as he drives the ball against the Longwood Lancers at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in the season opening game at Coleman Coliseum. Basketball Alabama Men Vs Longwood
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Outpaces Longwood, Wins Season Opener 75-54

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs guard Darian Burgin (0) goes after Alabama Crimson Tide guard JaMya Mingo-Young (4) as she drives the ball at Coleman Coliseum Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in the season opening game at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Season Opener over Alabama A&M, 98-51

By Joe Schatz
Alabama soccer reaction to NCAA selection show
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Earns No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Mason Smith
Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alcohol and Fans Rushing Fields a Toxic, Disastrous Combination: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
USATSI_19369770
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Two-Loss Season Unusual Territory for Alabama

By Clay Miller