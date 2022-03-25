Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What are the Expectations for Tua in Miami with Dolphins' Recent Additions?

With the Dolphins adding Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill this week, Tua Tagovailoa is finally getting some of the help he needs in Miami.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel discusses what the expectations are for former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins this season after they recently added Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. 

Tua Tagovailoa in Miami

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), shakes hands with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during pregame action against the New England Patriots during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium
USATSI_17514616
USATSI_17478965

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) and teammates take the "Star Walk" before the game against Kentucky at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Who Could Commit to the Crimson Tide Next?

By Tyler Martin1 hour ago
Jermaine Burton
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Don't Underestimate Turnover in Bryce Young's Offensive Supporting Cast

By Christopher Walsh3 hours ago
Dwight Stephenson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 25, 2022

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
032422_WBB_AbramsMe_Houston_CTP0813
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Advances to WNIT Quarterfinals with Win Over Houston

By Blake Byler14 hours ago
Davis
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs Houston in WNIT Third Round

By Blake Byler17 hours ago
Class of 2023 quarterback Eli Holstein.
Recruiting

Elite 2023 QB Eli Holstein Returning to Alabama this Weekend

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after the Crimson Tide got beat by Georgia in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Yeah, It's Spring, But What's With the Lack of Heisman Talk in Tuscaloosa?

By Christopher Walsh20 hours ago
031922_WSB_Kentucky_KG1928
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Softball Navigating Difficult Schedule

By Clay Miller21 hours ago