Brian Robinson Jr. Back Running Drills After Getting Shot

Former Alabama running back was working on the side at Washington's practice on Wednesday:

Brian Robinson Jr. continues to shock and amaze fans and teammates. 

Less than a month after being shot twice in the leg, the former Alabama running back was back working out during practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday. 

Specifically, Robinson was training with the team on the side field. Per NFL rules, players on the non-football injury or illness list aren't allowed to practice on the field with the team.

For now, this is as close as he can get. 

Due to being placed o the NFI list, Robinson can't play for at least the first four games of the season. The Commanders are erring on the side of caution and don't want to rush him back, but all indications are that playing Week 5 is a possibility. 

Washington's Week 5 game on October 9 is against the Tennessee Titans. 

"You know, we know he's got a bright future and the future doesn't have to be immediately now," head coach Ron Rivera said days after the shooting according to the FanNation Commander Country. "We wanna make sure he's taken care of. We wanna make sure he's in a very good place, both physically and mentally.

"So, until he's ready to roll, we have no intention of putting him out there.”

Robinson was a running back for Alabama football from 2017-21 before he was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Commanders. During his final season with the Crimson Tide, Robinson totaled 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Robinson was one of the NFL's breakout stars this preseason, being given a major role by Rivera, and appeared to be on pace to start. 

During training camp, Rivera had nothing but praise for his rookie running back.

"I think he's a big, strong, powerful, downhill runner, more so than anything else," Rivera told reporters. "He does have a little bit of shake to him, but I think if you look at it, Antonio is a little more of an elusive guy, more off the edge where with Brian, we can take it inside or we can take it off the edge just overall."

During his preseason campaign in Washington, Robinson totaled 26 yards and a touchdown on six carries against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. In Week 2, Robinson rushed for 31 yards on eight carries.

Robinson was held out of the final preseason game against the Ravens. After that game is when Robinson was shot twice in the leg during a botch carjacking, but only suffered minor injuries.

