Crimson Tide Domination? 15 Things to Know: Bama in the NFL, Week 13

It's been a busy few days for former Alabama Crimson Tide players in the NFL, as the league starts its playoff push.

We'll start with Alabama absolutely dominating the player of the week announcements.

1) Jalen Hurts named NFL Offensive Player of the Week

Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns with no interceptions and had a career-high and franchise-record 157 rushing yards, the second-most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game this season, in the Eagles’ Week 12 win over the Packers. It's his first-career Offensive Player of the Week award for Hurts. He's the third former Crimson Tide quarterback to be named Offensive Player of the Week, joining Jeff Rutledge (Week 9, 1990) and Tua Tagovailoa (Week 2, 2022).

2) Josh Jacobs named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Josh Jacobs recorded a career-high 303 scrimmage yards (229 rushing and 74 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 86-yard touchdown in overtime to defeat Seattle on the road. Jacobs’ 303 scrimmage yards are the most by a player in a single game since 2015 and he became the sixth player in NFL history with at least 300 scrimmage yards and multiple scrimmage touchdowns in a single game. His 86-yard touchdown run in overtime is the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974.

This is the first Offensive Player of the Week award for Jacobs and he becomes the fifth former Alabama running back to win the award, joining Shaun Alexander (seven-time winner), Derrick Henry (seven-time winner), Mark Ingram II (two-time winner) and Eddie Lacy (two-time winner).

3. JK Scott named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Punter JK Scott recorded six punts with an average of 39 yards (36.5 net) and pinned four inside the 20-yard line in the Chargers’ 25-24 win over Arizona. His four punts inside the 20 were the most among all AFC punters this week.

It's Scott’s first-career Special Teams Player of the Week award and he's the second Alabama punter to ever win the award, joining Chris Mohr (Week 2, 1994).

4. More Jacobs

Jacobs leads the league with 1,159 rushing yards, and is bidding to become the first Raiders player to lead the league in rushing since Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen in 1985.

In second is Henry with 1,048 rushing yards.

5. Giants coach Brian Daboll set the standard

On three occasions this year, more than any season since the NFL introduced the two-point conversion in 1994, a head coach has “gone for two” to win a game and won. Last week it happened twice, more than any day in league annals. Bur former Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and the Giants did it first in Week 1, calling a play to score the game-winning two points with just over a minute remaining in a win at Tennessee, 21-20.

6. Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts leading terrific class

Not only has the quarterback draft class of 2020 been outstanding, but Tagovailoa and Justin Hebert already have seven career wins in regular-season starts Dec. 1 and later. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow, the top-overall selection that year, and Hurts, the 53rd selection, have three so far. The last time four quarterbacks from the same draft class started in the playoffs was 2005, with 2003 selections Rex Grossman, Byron Leftwich, Carson Palmer and Chris Sims.

7. and 8. Game and Matchup of the Week : Dolphins at 49ers

There are three games this week featuring first-place teams, with the Titans at Eagles and the Chiefs at Bengals the other, but this could be a Super Bowl preview. That's saying something because the other two were among the league's best games last season including the AFC Championship Game.

Adding to the intrigue for Alabama fans is San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans trying to slow down Tagovailoa, the league's leading passer with a 115.7 rating. San Francisco leads the NFL in both scoring defense (15.7 points allowed per game) and total defense (281.7 yards allowed per game). The 49ers have shut out opponents over their last six quarters of play.

9. "It's Gotta Be the Shoes"

This week, the NFL kicks off “Unboxing Week,” when players from across the league showcase the customized #MyCauseMyCleats they’ll wear to recognize the various causes they support. Among those to check out include Hurts, who is wearing cleats to support both the OneMindSet Foundation and the Eagles Autism Foundation.

10. Pro Bowl voting

Henry is leading AFC running backs in fan voting. Minkah Fitzpatrick tops the list among AFC safeties.

Fan voting will remain open at www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/vote until Dec. 15.

11. Leading tacklers watch

Even though he tied his career-high with 13 tackles last week, Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans is third among the league leaders with 119, three behind frontrunner Jordyn Brooks. C.J. Mosley is fifth with 107. Atlanta hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday, with Evans looking for his fifth straight game with 10-plus tackles, while New York is at Minnesota.

12. Player to watch

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is aiming for his third straight game with seven-plus catches for at least 90 receiving yards. What's different in Cleveland is the quarterback, as Deshaun Watson's suspension is over and he's expected to start against the Texans. The Browns are 4-7.

13. Player on the rise

Brian Robinson Jr. continues to be the feel-good story of the Commanders, who have a showdown with the Giants this week. Last week he set career highs in scrimmage yards (125), rush yards (105) and receiving yards (20), and also scored his first receiving touchdown.

14. High praise for Jonah Williams

Although Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has been playing through a dislocated kneecap this season, his quarterback Burrow recently gave him and La’el Collins a big-time shoutout after a victory against the Steelers. Burrow said “Man. Unbelievable.” Called them “lights out.”

15. Najee Harris being Najee Harris

The Steelers got some good news after running back Najee Harris left last week's game with an abdominal issue. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris did not suffer any major injury against the Indianapolis Colts and could return as early as this week.

Meanwhile, Harris may have permanently endeared himself to all Crimson Tide fans when he teased teammate Georgia Pickens about Georgia needing numerous Alabama injuries to win the national championship:

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE