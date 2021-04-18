Why the Eagles Can't Afford to Pass on Alabama Receivers DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle in Draft

The Mora Minute: Former head coach and Sports Illustrated analyst Jim Mora Jr. gives his latest take on everything in college football and the NFL heading into the 2021 draftC

The clock is running ...

It's crunch time for the 2021 NFL Draft, with teams beginning to finalize their draft boards. Otherwise, the final couple of weeks are always known for one thing especially: disinformation.

Former NFL coach Jim Mora Jr. has been helping BamaCentral sort through it all, and with its coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Until the draft kicks off on April 29, a Mora video segment will appear every day on BamaCentral+, and also as part of our weekly draft updates and Christopher Walsh's All Things CW notes column.

Yes, it's more Mora (sorry, couldn't resist), but the Sports Illustrated analyst has a wealth of information that he's sharing with the FanNation pro and college sites. We've asked him just about everything, and are happy to share it all with you.

For example, when asked about what NFL coaches expect when selecting a Nick Saban-coached player from Alabama, Mora shot down the idea that Crimson Tide prospects are too beat up from their college careers to be successful in the pros.

"They’re physically tough players and they’re mentally tough. It’s not easy to play at Alabama, where you’re always in the spotlight," Mora said. "It’s not easy to play for a man like Nick Saban, who is so demanding in every single way and not just in football, but football, character and off-the-field things. I think Nick has done a tremendous job of taking care of his players and teaching them about life.

“When you get an Alabama player, he’s ready to go. He’s ready to play.”

Previous Mora Minutes

What's With the Negative Talk About Tua Tagovailoa?

Why Najee Harris is a high-value pick, even in the first round

Pro Days Go Way Beyond Workouts

Scouting Offensive Linemen

Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

Mora Jr. Describes how he'd Evaluate Alabama's DeVonta Smith as an NFL Prospect

How are coaches and general managers preparing for the NFL draft?

The Key to Scouting Wide Receivers

Why Kenyan Drake and the Raiders are a Really Good Match

More Mora ...

Why the Alabama name means even more than usual in 2021 NFL Draft

Could Patrick Surtain II be as good or better than his father in the NFL?

Jim Mora Jr. like the Raiders doubling down on Alabama running backs

Do Detroit Lions Draft Options at No. 7 Include DeVonta Smith?

Steelers Best First-Round Draft Fit

Jim Mora Jr.'s Favorites for the 2021 Heisman Trophy

If starting a team which Alabama player would you want out of this year's draft?

Is DeVonta Smith's size a red flag?

Mac Jones is the real deal

Najee Harris has first-round talent, but is he a first-round pick?

What did Nick Saban learn from Don James?

What do NFL teams expect to get from a Nick Saban coached Alabama player?

Are you buying the Kool-Aid with Christian Barmore?

Jim Mora Jr. calls Jaylen Waddle 'Special'

The NFL Team That Drafts Alabama lineman Landon Dickerson Just Might Do Cartwheels

Changing the Transfer Rules Will Dramatically Change College Sports, and also Help Alabama

The is the fifth segment of the Minute Mora series. Make sure to come back and check out what the former coach says tomorrow on BamaCentral+.