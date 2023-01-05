A Final Look at Week 17, and A Look Ahead at the Final Week 18: Bama in the NFL

There are still a lot of questions about how the NFL will proceed and handle the AFC playoff seedings following Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday's game at Cincinnati.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week. The game was officially postponed and a time and date for the game to continue have not been set.

But on the Wednesday the league took a step toward getting back to normal, with the announcement of the players of the week and the finalizing of the Week 18 schedule, and the conclusion of the regular season.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date," the league said in a release. "The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”

While Hamlin's health and recovery are still the only important issues at this time, here's the Alabama players fared last week, and preview for Week 18:

Bama In the NFL, Week 17 Top 5

1. Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris had his best game of his sophomore season, finishing with 22 carries for 111 yards and the go-ahead touchdown reception with under a minute remaining in regulation. This is Harris’ first 100-yard rushing game this season.

2. Amari Cooper

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper only had three receptions, but they totaled 105 yards and two touchdowns. The 2014 Heisman Trophy runner-up caught the dagger touchdown from 33 yards out, eliminating the Washington Commanders from playoff contention.

3. DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was backup quarterback Gardner Minshew’s favorite pass-catcher hauling in 9-of-13 targets for 115 yards. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner’s 88 receptions this season are tied for the most by a wide receiver in Eagles franchise history.

4. Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick kept Pittsburgh’s slim playoff hopes alive by clutching the game-sealing interception. Fitzpatrick tied for a team-high nine tackles as well.

5. Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs allowed just one catch for two yards on five targets against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Other notable performances

Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Pat Surtain II and Levi Wallace were never targeted in their respective games

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne recorded two sacks and two tackles for loss against a talented Cleveland Browns offensive line. Payne’s team-leading 11.5 sacks is tied for the most by a defensive tackle in franchise history.

Just two weeks after being lifted from the New York Giants practice squad, safety Landon Collins hauled in his second-career pick-six in a dominant 38-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore had one of his best games of his sophomore campaign, finishing with a tackle for loss, a sack and four QB hits.

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley produced nine tackles, including one for loss, against the Seattle Seahawks.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 69 yards on 17 carries and sent the game to overtime on a 1-yard touchdown. The league’s leading rusher had the second-most receptions for Las Vegas with four for 26 yards.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones kept New England in a playoff spot after throwing for 203 yards and two touchdowns in 23-21 win against the Miami Dolphins

In his first game back since week 8, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney recorded seven tackles and a pass breakup.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed 24 times for 87 yards.

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams four QB hits elevated him to fifth in the NFL in QB knockdowns this season with 16.

Injury updates

Hamlin has shown signs of improvement but still remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, according to a statement released by Buffalo on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t expected to play in the final game of the regular season against the New York Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. It is uncertain if he will play on Sunday against the Giants.

The high-rise buildings of Downtown Cincinnati and Paycor Stadium were lit blue and red in recognition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest midway through the first quarter of a Week 17 NFL game at the Cincinnati Bengals, and was revived on the field prior to being taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

How to Watch NFL Week 18

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Las Vegas, ESPN/ABC, 3:30 p.m. CT

Tennessee at Jacksonville, ESPN/ABC, 7:15

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Fox, noon

New England at Buffalo, CBS, noon

Minnesota at Chicago, Fox, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, CBS, noon

New York Jets at Miami, Fox, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, Fox, noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, CBS, noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, CBS, noon

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver, CBS, 3:25

New York Giants at Philadelphia, CBS, 3:25

Arizona at San Francisco, Fox, 3:25

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, Fox, 3:25

Dallas at Washington, Fox, 3:25

Detroit at Green Bay, NBC, 7:20

Game of the Week

Tennessee (7-9) and Jacksonville (8-8) is a winner-take-all showdown for the AFC South division crown and one of the conference’s final two playoff slots. Derrick Henry (hip) has been a full participant in practice for the Titans.

Matchup of the Week

The Dolphins have to beat the Jets at home to have a chance to earn a wild-card spot. During New York's win Week 5 at MetLife Stadium, cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed limited Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill to 70 receiving yards and no touchdowns. It's their lowest combined total of the season. Hill and Waddle have combined for 2,999 receiving yards this season and need 176 to establish the most by a pair of teammates in NFL history.

Last Dance?

Numerous former Alabama players could be playing their final games with their NFL teams including Jacobs with the Raiders. Set to become a free agent, Jacobs leads the league with 1,608 rushing yards, and he could become just the second player in franchise history to win the league rushing title (Marcus Allen in 1985). His two closest pursuers are Nick Chubb (1,448) and Henry (1,429).

Tide-Bits

• With Hamlin out and Buffalo obviously needing help at safety, the Bills signed Jaren Mayden off the Jets' practice squad.

• The Chicago Bears signed linebacker Terrell Lewis to the active roster.

• According to Next Gen Stats, wide receiver Jameson Williams hit 20.27 mph on a 40-yard carry against the Bears last week. Coming off a knee injury he played 18 snaps in the game. Williams is a player to watch against the Packers this week as the Lions are tying to become the second team ever (1970 Cincinnati Bengals) to make the playoffs after winning no more than one of their first seven games.

• Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has a sack in three of his last four games, and had at least a half-sack in every game against a division opponent this season. He's the first Jets player with 12-plus sacks since Muhammad Wilkerson (12 in 2015).

• Fitzpatrick is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions this season. Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans is fifth in tackles with 154.

• Davante Adams is the fifth player in league history to have at least five games in a season with at least 100 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions. The first to do it was former Crimson Tide great Don Hutson in 1942.

Christopher Walsh contributed to this report.