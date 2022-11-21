Jameson Williams Returning to Practice: Bama in the NFL

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will be returning to practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Lions selected Williams 12th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, knowing that he'd miss significant time.

So why did the Lions draft someone with a torn ACL so early? Because Williams is arguably the best receiver from the draft class.

After transferring from Ohio State to Alabama before the 2021 season, Williams quickly became the team's top receiver. In 15 games, Williams had 79 receptions for 1,572 receiving yards (fifth-most in NCAA) and 15 touchdowns (third-most in NCAA). He also had two kick return touchdowns in the same game against Southern Mississippi.

Due to his injury, he couldn't participate in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, he said himself how fast he would've ran it.

It is currently uncertain as to when Williams will make is NFL debut, but his teammates in Detroit will be the first to see what made him such an early draft pick.

