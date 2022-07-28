Skip to main content

Jaylen Waddle Stars in First Two Days of Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver repped the "Practice MVP" orange jersey on Thursday.

Jaws have been dropping for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the first two days of training camp.

On Wednesday, Waddle and Alabama teammate, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, connected on multiple passes downfield. Waddle was also took on multiple punt returns.

His efforts caught the eye of new head coach Mike McDaniel. The 39-year-old offensive play-caller started a tradition where he gives an orange jersey to the best player at practice. Waddle wore the orange jersey on Thursday.

A second-year player getting recognized as the best practice performer this early into training camp? That's a good sign.

The recipient of the orange jersey also gets to choose the playlist during practice that day.

It's safe to say that Waddle plays well in an orange jersey. He got national attention for his highlight reel plays once again during Thursday's practice .

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the post-practice press conference, All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill discussed how  he and Waddle will look in the eyes of opposing defensive backs.

"Oh, they [will be] scared s***less," Hill said. "I can't wait to see [Waddle] blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will because he comes out here everyday and works hard and he wants to get better."

Hill, one of the NFL's fastest players, said that Waddle and him are "Like a Lambo and a Ferrari."

During Thursday's practice, Waddle had seven catches and zero drops. Hill had six catches

Waddle thought that the choice of music was his reason for standing out once again on Thursday.

Although it is unlikely, due to McDaniel trying not to repeat, Waddle may earn the orange jersey once again on Friday.

The Dolphins open up the regular season against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

he College Football Playoff National Championship trophy on display during a 2023 CFP National Championship Kickoff press conference at SoFi Stadium.
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: The Pros May Finally Outweigh the Cons of a 16-Team College Football Playoff

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. (55) in action against the Miami Hurricanes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Linemen

By Blake Byler7 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Clowning Around
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Clowning Around

By Christopher Walsh8 hours ago
Chris Samuels
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Christopher Walsh15 hours ago
Jerry Jeudy and Patrick Surtain II
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: Can Jerry Jeudy and Patrick Surtain II make it to the Pro Bowl?

By Hunter De Siver23 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones talks with media at Advent Health Training Complex.
Bama/NFL

Julio Jones Calls Joining Bucs, Tom Brady: 'Opportunity To Be Part Of Something Special'

By Christopher Walsh23 hours ago
Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Bama/NFL

Bill Belichick: Mac Jones "Made Tremendous Strides" During Offseason

By Hunter De SiverJul 27, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Alabama linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) celebrates after helping on tackle against Mercer Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Interior Linebackers

By Joey BlackwellJul 27, 2022 2:00 PM EDT