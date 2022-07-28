Jaylen Waddle Stars in First Two Days of Training Camp

Jaws have been dropping for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the first two days of training camp.

On Wednesday, Waddle and Alabama teammate, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, connected on multiple passes downfield. Waddle was also took on multiple punt returns.

His efforts caught the eye of new head coach Mike McDaniel. The 39-year-old offensive play-caller started a tradition where he gives an orange jersey to the best player at practice. Waddle wore the orange jersey on Thursday.

A second-year player getting recognized as the best practice performer this early into training camp? That's a good sign.

The recipient of the orange jersey also gets to choose the playlist during practice that day.

It's safe to say that Waddle plays well in an orange jersey. He got national attention for his highlight reel plays once again during Thursday's practice .

During the post-practice press conference, All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill discussed how he and Waddle will look in the eyes of opposing defensive backs.

"Oh, they [will be] scared s***less," Hill said. "I can't wait to see [Waddle] blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will because he comes out here everyday and works hard and he wants to get better."

Hill, one of the NFL's fastest players, said that Waddle and him are "Like a Lambo and a Ferrari."

During Thursday's practice, Waddle had seven catches and zero drops. Hill had six catches

Waddle thought that the choice of music was his reason for standing out once again on Thursday.

Although it is unlikely, due to McDaniel trying not to repeat, Waddle may earn the orange jersey once again on Friday.

The Dolphins open up the regular season against Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.