August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Najee Harris Gives Steelers Fans A Flash of the Future

The former Alabama running back turned a short pass into a big gain to help lead a preseason win against the Lions over the weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

A week after rookie Najee Harris caused Steelers fans some concern after his inadvertent attempt at a hurdle against the Eagles, the former Alabama running back gave them a flash of why he was the No. 24 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Against the Lions on Saturday, Harris caught a pass on third down from starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, stiff-armed a defender, outran four more and made another two miss.

The 46-yard pass play led to a Steelers touchdown drive, but one of its most telling aspects was that one of the players who couldn't stop him was Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick from the 2020 NFL draft.

Overall, Harris had four carries for 10 rushing yards, and two catches for 53 yards.

He was one of the rookies to highlight the 26-20 victory, the Steelers' preseason home opener.

"With this rookie group we get better every day," Harris said after the game. "Coming in a lot of us had a good opportunity to play as rookies. To get better every day as a rookie was really emphasized a lot this year because a lot of us would play early. I am happy to see Pat, KG [Kendrick Green] and Dan [Moore Jr.] all out there making plays and doing a good job."

In evaluating the winners and losers from the exhibition, All Steelers listed Harris first: "Was it the rookies bringing out vintage Big Ben or vintage Big Ben bringing out the rookies? Either way, the Pittsburgh Steelers love it."

The Extra Point is a regular feature on BamaCentral, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation partners. Other recent segments include:

Derrick Henry's Workload a Hot Topic with the Titans

How Close is Marlon Humphrey to Being the NFL's Best Cornerback?

You Know the Season is Near When Injured Players Starting Ramping it Up

Titans Not Concerned Julio Jones Won't Play in Preseason Opener

Why Tua Tagovailoa's Preseason Opener Was Better Than Most Realize

The NFL Preseason is Really About Players like Miller Forristall

This Year's NFL Top 100 Includes More Crimson Tide Players

Najee Harris
Bama/NFL

Najee Harris Gives Steelers Fans A Flash of the Future

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama scrimmage, August 14, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Offense Ready to Prove it has the Players to Step Up, Replace Talent Lost to NFL

Nick Saban, Fall Scrimmage 8/21
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Nick Saban’s Vaccination Push Gives Alabama a Competitive Advantage

Wil Anderson Jr. at Arkansas
All Things Bama

Five Alabama Players Named to AP Preseason All-American Teams

081921_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG4180
The 4-1-1

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Projected Depth Chart

Two-A-Days Hoover High School
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 23, 2021

Bud Wilkinson on the cover of Sports Illustrated
History

Oklahoma's Coaching Legacy is More Than Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer

usatsi_13850234
Bama/NFL

Alabama in the NFL: Falcons QB AJ McCarron Out for the Season with Torn ACL