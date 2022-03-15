Skip to main content

NFL Moves: Steelers Land Levi Wallace; Mack Wilson Traded

Former Crimson Tide defensive back lands two-year deal, Wilson headed to Patriots.

According to numerous reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a deal with former Alabama cornerback.

Wallace, who was originally a walk-on with the Crimson Tide, landed a two-year, $8 million contract. 

The 26-year-old went undrafted in 2018, but similar to his years with the Crimson Tide defied the doubters and won a starting job in Buffalo, which he held for 52 regular-season games. He recorded 219 tackles, six interceptions and 10 pass deflections for the Bills.

Last season he made two interceptions to go with career highs in pass breakups (10) and tackles (58).  

Per AllSteelers.com, Pittsburgh is expected to also sign Ahkello Witherspoon as well, but the announcement of a done deal has not been announced. So, as of now, Pittsburgh's cornerback room now includes Wallace, Cam Sutton, Arthur Maulet, Justin Layne and James Pierre.

Consequently, it appears the Steelers have moved on from Joe Haden. They're still expected to make a move at safety with Terrell Edmunds deciding to test free agency. 

Levi Wallace

Levi Wallace with the Bills

Levi Wallace

Levi Wallce with the Crimson Tide

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) watches an errant pass as Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) goes for this during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mack Wilson with the Browns 

Former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson

Mack Wilson at Alabama

Mack Wilson Traded

The New England Patriots are reportedly trading edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for former Crimson Tide interior linebacker Mack Wilson.

The trade cannot go through until Wednesday afternoon, when the 2022 league year officially begins. The NFL Network first reported the deal. 

Wilson was a fifth-round selection in 2019, but landed  a starting role where he was for 28 of 43 games played for the Browns.

Winovich was drafted 77th overall in 2019. Over his three years, he has 11 sacks, although didn't notch one last season.

