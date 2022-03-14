Skip to main content

Numerous Former Alabama Players May Be on the Move Through NFL Free Agency

The Crimson Tide still leads the NFL in number of players among colleges, including a bunch who are no longer under contract this week.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper is being traded to the Cleveland Browns, and Landon Collins is leaving the Washington Commanders. 

That may nothing compared to what we may soon see. 

Numerous former Alabama players are hitting the open market this as the free agency period begins, and figures to shake up the NFL like usual. 

 It'll also had a tremendous impact on the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft as teams that fill needs in one will need to do so in the other. 

Specifcally:

Some of the bigger names out there this year include edge rushers Von Miller and Chandler Jones, defensive backs J.C. Jackson and Tyrann Mathieu, wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Collins, however, hasn't been released yet, so he's still on the Washington roster. Per numerous reports, he was asked to restructure his contract to help grant salary cap relief, to which he agreed. But when the Commanders traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, and the team asked him to restructure his deal again, his response was "I'll just take my chances in free agency."

He also wasn't thrilled that the coaching staff wanted him to play linebacker instead of his preferred position at safety.

In 2019, Collins signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington, making him one of the richest free agents in the NFL that year. 

So who else is suddenly a free agent? 

Anthony Averett

Anthony Averette

CB, Baltimore Ravens

Bradley Bozeman

bradley bozeman

G/C Baltimore Ravens

Rashaan Evans

Rashaan Evans

LB, Tennessee Titans

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Shaun Dion Hamilton (50)

LB, Detroit Lions

Ronnie Harrison

Ronnie Harrison

S, Cleveland Browns

J.C. Hassenauer

J.C. Hassenauer, Pittsburgh Steelers

OL, Pittsburgh Steelers, who have exclusive rights to re-sign him. 

Dont'a Hightower

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium.

LB, New England Patriots

O.J. Howard

O.J. Howard

TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kareem Jackson

Kareem Jackson

S, Denver Broncos

AJ McCarron

AJ McCarron

QB, Atlanta Falcons

Reggie Ragland

Reggie Ragland

LB, New York Giants

Jarran Reed

Jarran Reed

DL, Kansas City Chiefs

Cam Sims

Cam Sims

WR, Washington Commanders

Levi Wallace

Levi Wallace

CB, Buffalo Bills

