Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl Snub Overshadows Week 16: Bama in the NFL

Pro Bowl selections announced Wednesday became the talk of the league on Week 16 of the regular season, especially the omission of the player who had led all the fan voting part of the selection process, Tua Tagovailoa.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback leads the NFL in passer rating while throwing for 3,238 yards so far, but the players and coaches looked elsewhere with their ballots.

The problem is, which one of the other top three quarterbacks do you leave off the roster? The AFC selections were Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Buffalo or Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

At least Tagovailoa was named the first alternate and will go to the Pro Bowl if Mahomes, Allen or Burrow bow out because of injury of if the Chiefs, Bills or Bengals are playing in the Super Bowl.

Or maybe Tagovailoa will have the last laugh if he can lead the Dolphins to Super Bowl LVII.

Either way, the Pro Bowl will be different this year, with the players competing in skills competitions throughout the week, following by the first-ever AFC vs. NFC Flag football games on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Here are 10 other things of note heading into Week 16:

1. The Alabama Crimson Tide had four first-time Pro Bowl selections, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, and guard Landon Dickerson and quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Eagles.

2. Two of the three AFC running backs are former Crimson Tide players, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.

3. The dean of the Alabama selections was Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley. He landed the honor for the fifth time.

4. The AFC side is heavier with Alabama players, including Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The NFC has just four former Crimson Tide players: Hurts, Dickerson, Trevon Diggs and Jonathan Allen.

5. Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was named an alternate for the AFC team. His teammate Tyreek Hill made the initial roster.

6. We noted last week that Henry was appearing his 100th career NFL game, and he went on to total 163 scrimmage yards (including 104 on the ground) and a rushing touchdown against the Chargers. His 77 rushing touchdowns are the sixth-most by a player in his first 100 career games during the Super Bowl era, trailing just Emmitt Smith 9103), LaDainian Tomlinson (102), Shaun Alexander (91), Adrian Peterson (86), and Eric Dickerson (80).

7. We don't mention him too often since he transferred out and went on to play for Tennessee, but Alvin Kamara is one of two players who can surpass Roger Craig for most receptions by a running back in his first six seasons in NFL history this weekend. Crag had 434. Christian McCaffrey has 431, and Kamara 426.

8. Hurts may not play this weekend due to a separated shoulder, but he continued to make his mark during last week's 25-20 victory at Chicago. With 376 total yard (315 passing and 61 rushing), he was just the third quarterback ever with at least 300 passing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a single game (joining Dak Prescott in 2020 and Jack Kemp in 1963), and the fourth quarterback in NFL history with two career games of at least three rushing touchdowns (Daunte Culpepper, Johnny Lujack and Tobin Rote).

9. Game of the Week: The 13-1 Eagles at the 10-4 Cowboys would be looking pretty good if Hurts was healthy. Instead, we'll go with the Giants at Vikings. Brian Daboll's team might be hitting Minnesota at the right time.

10. Matchup of the Week: Bengals at Patriots, with Mac Jones squaring off against Burrow. Cincinnati is a clear favorite, but New England has been getting pounded by the media all week after blowing the game against the Raiders.

Bonus: This is a reach, but the "Immaculate Reception" was made 50 years ago from Friday, by then-rookie Franco Harris against Kenny Stabler's Raiders in an AFC Division playoff. The origin of the name stems from a phone call Pittsburgh sportscaster Myron Cope received hours later, right before going on the air. A fan named Sharon Levosky told him that her friend, Michael Ord, suggested calling the catch the "Immaculate Reception" since it was two days before Christmas. He obviously used it.

