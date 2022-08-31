Kenyan Drake Makes it Official, Signs with Ravens

Former Alabama standout running back Kenyan Drake signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Drake spent last season on the Raiders, but they cut him on Aug. 22. Since he was released from Las Vegas, the 28-year-old has gotten NFL community to speculate where he will play next through his tweets.

Drake was expected to sign with the Ravens on Tuesday, after Baltimore hosted him for a visit, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The 73rd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft has played well throughout his career, but his injuries and usually being the second option are reasons why he has played for three other teams in his six-year career.

The Ravens could be a good fit for Drake as they desperately need a backup running back. Last season, they lost their two best RBs (J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards) before the season even started. It is uncertain if Dobbins will be able to play, meaning Drake will likely get a decent amount of touches in week one.

The Ravens open up the regular season against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.

