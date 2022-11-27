Bama in the NFL Week 12: Brian Robinson Jr. Rushes for a New Career-High

Offense

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a career-high 105 yards on just 18 carries against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson also trucked his way to a 14-yard receiving touchdown.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had his best game of the season on Thanksgiving Day, finishing with 382 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and a touchdown in less than three quarters against the Houston Texans.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had a 45-yard catch-and-run in overtime, setting up a goal-line game-winning touchdown from running back Nick Chubb. Cooper finished with seven receptions for 94 yards.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle tied for the most receiving yards on Miami with 85 on five receptions.

Titans running back Derrick Henry led Tennessee in receiving yards with 79 on just three receptions.

Defense

Up 19-13 with less than a minute remaining, Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne tipped a goal-line pass, which fell into the arms cornerback Kendall Fuller to seal the victory. Payne also recorded six tackles including two for loss.

Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led Atlanta in tackles for the sixth time this season with 13. This is the eighth game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles.

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley led the team in tackles with 10. This is the seventh game this season where Mosley recorded double-digit tackles.

