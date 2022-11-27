Skip to main content

Bama in the NFL Week 12: Brian Robinson Jr. Rushes for a New Career-High

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 12 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a career-high 105 yards on just 18 carries against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson also trucked his way to a 14-yard receiving touchdown.
  • New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had his best game of the season on Thanksgiving Day, finishing with 382 passing yards and two touchdowns.
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and a touchdown in less than three quarters against the Houston Texans.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had a 45-yard catch-and-run in overtime, setting up a goal-line game-winning touchdown from running back Nick Chubb. Cooper finished with seven receptions for 94 yards.
  • Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle tied for the most receiving yards on Miami with 85 on five receptions.
  • Titans running back Derrick Henry led Tennessee in receiving yards with 79 on just three receptions.
Defense

  • Up 19-13 with less than a minute remaining, Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne tipped a goal-line pass, which fell into the arms cornerback Kendall Fuller to seal the victory. Payne also recorded six tackles including two for loss.
  • Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led Atlanta in tackles for the sixth time this season with 13. This is the eighth game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles.
  • New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley led the team in tackles with 10. This is the seventh game this season where Mosley recorded double-digit tackles.

